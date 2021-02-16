Proteins to eat up large portion of the global sports nutrition ingredients market

Product innovation due to increasing consumer awareness, and maintaining a proper value chain to enable reaching the proper target audience in order to reduce cost of final product is boosting the global sports nutrition ingredients revenue growth

There has been growing interest of consumers in the sports nutrition category during the recent past. In the current scenario, sports nutrition is not only the domain of athletes, but also includes health-concerned fitness and lifestyle consumers. Consumers are embracing health practices, including gym, yoga, and consumption of food with health benefits. This has led to an increase in the demand for sports nutrition products. Protein supplements, including whey protein, have gained immense acceptance among athletes and the gym going population as an effective and most efficient source of energy, along with vegetables, fruits, and meat products. This has accelerated due to the increasing appeal for protein as the most important ingredient in the overall sports nutrition products market. Proteins help increase energy, optimize weight management, and increase muscle mass and strength.

According to the research report on global sports nutrition ingredients market, it is anticipated that the market will witness steady growth during the assessment period. The global market for sports nutrition ingredients has followed a steady positive growth graph before 2017 and is poised to draw a positive upward graph in the coming years. The global sports nutrition ingredients market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.8% during the period of assessment, 2017-2025. The global market showcased a value of around US$ 4.5 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 7 Bn by the end of the period of assessment. This growth can be attributed to the increasing focus on sports nutrition encouraging new product development and increasing awareness of sports nutrition.

Proteins to eat up large portion of the global sports nutrition ingredients market

Proteins segment in the ingredient type category is the largest segment with a high market value. In 2016, this segment dominated the global market with a high market share and is expected to lead the market by the end of 2025 as well. In 2017, the proteins segment is valued at US$ 2.2 Bn and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 3.5 Bn by the end of the assessment year. It is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 5.9% during the period of forecast, 2017-2025.

Request for sample report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/6955

Carbohydrates to showcase noteworthy contribution to the growth of the global market

Carbohydrates segment in the ingredient type category is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Carbohydrates consumption increased dramatically over the past couple of years. This segment is estimated to be the second largest, after proteins segment, and is projected to grow at a 5.8% value CAGR during the 2017-2025 timeline. From an estimation of around US$ 1.6 Bn in 2017 it is anticipated to reach US$ 2.5 Bn by the end of the assessment year (2025). Minerals are essential for providing hydration, nerve transmission and muscle contraction among athletes. The minerals and others ingredient type segment is expected to reflect a value of about US$ 500 Mn by the end of the assessment year from around US$ 340 in 2017 and is projected to grow at a moderate value CAGR during the said period.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/6955