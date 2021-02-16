Qualitative Analysis: Graph Database Market Size, Share – Industry Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

The Latest Research Report “Graph Database Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028” provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

Graph database is an online database management system where connected elements are linked together. Graph database is an ideal solution to store data and to connect relationships between data much more accurately than a relational database (RDBMS). Graph Database is engineered with transactional integrity and operational availability, designed to deliver high-level transactional performance. Graph databases connect the data stored in the graph, and also equipped to determine how things relate to one another quickly. Graph database is flexible with expanding data mode and suitable for delivery aligned with today’s changing business needs & delivery practices. Some of the predominant business giants utilizing graph databases are Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, and PayPal. Three key advantages of graph database are Flexibility, Performance, and Agility. Some of the common use cases of graph databases are fraud detection, real-time recommendation engines, master data management (MDM), network and its operations, identity and access management (IAM).

Graph Database Market: Market Dynamics Expanding business applications with connected data coupled with rising technological challenges of connected data is the prominent factor drives the growth of global graph database market. Additionally, expanding enterprise data volumes coupled with growing importance to generate insight from existing data, rising focus on data monetization solutions and increasing demand for master data management solutions, are the factors further accelerates the growth of global graph database market. Also, growing dependency on connected data for fraud detection across various industries including e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, contributes the growth of growth of global graph database market. Furthermore, rising demand for connected data to optimize marketing performance, continuous adoption to cloud computing environment across various industries and expanding (IoT) applications, expected to fuel the growth of global graph database market. However, implementation challenges and lack of understanding regarding the potential benefits of graph databases are the key factors identified as restraints likely to deter the progression of global graph database market. Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/14087 Graph Database Market: Market Segmentation The globalgraph database market is segmented on the basis of component, vertical, end-user type, and by region Graph Database Market: Segmentation on the basis of Component Software On premise Cloud

Services Consulting & Training

Graph Database Market: Segmentation on the basis of Vertical BFSI

Information Technology

Telecommunication

Travel & Logistics

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

E-commerce & Retail

Others Graph Database Market: Segmentation on the basis of End-user Type Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises Graph Database Market: Segmentation on the basis of Region North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Graph Database Market: Regional Outlook Among all regions, graph database market in North America is expected to dominate the market, due to increasing demand for data analytics solutions and continuous focus to deliver personalized customer experience by organizations across various industries. Asia-Pacific is identified as the fastest growing graph database market due to expanding cloud computing solutions and growing preference to generate competitive insights from connected data from banking, financial, and e-commerce sector. Graph Database Market: Competition Landscape Some of the prominent players in the global graph database market include Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Neo Technology, Inc., OrientDB, Franz Inc.(AllegroGraph), DataStax, Ontotext AD, ArangoDB GmbH, Sparsity Technologies, and Objectivity Inc.( InfiniteGraph).

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

