Real Estate Management Solution Market to Expand with Significant CAGR During 2017 – 2025

Unremitting growth in population throughout the globe along with increasing disposable incomes, is creating enormous demand of rental/leased, or non-rental property. More than 40 million families in the U.S. have become renters in the last decade. This growth in demand for rental properties is stimulating the demand for Real Estate Management Solutions and Services. However, in terms of technology the real estate industry is lagging behind with a huge gap and several inefficiencies.

Majorly, Real Estate Management Solution comprises of property management features (property posting, property management, document management, data security, and control and authorization) along with client relationship management (lead management, campaign management, account management, reporting, and overall deal management).

Real Estate Management Solution Market: Drivers & Challenges

The real estate investment market currently is potentially huge, being estimated at approximately seven trillion USD. But, in terms of technologies and innovation, the real estate industry has lagged behind in comparison to other industries. In order to reduce the cost involved, increase returns, and better manage real estate properties, the property managers and owners are moving towards Real Estate Management Solution which aids in easier management of property. This need is driving the market for Real Estate Management Solutions market. Also, factors like need for data security, real-time access of data, scalability with evolving business needs, and reduction in time involved, are pushing the demand for efficient property management solution/ Real Estate Management Solution. One of the few challenges being faced by real estate companies in the Real Estate Management Solution market is with educating/introducing the usage of these solutions to their staff. Extensive training is required to train the employees for using these Real Estate Management Solutions.

The Real Estate Management Solutions have experienced considerable adoption across the industry, amongst large property management agencies, property owners, and property managers including small traditional property managers. But, in the present scenario, adoption of advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI which gives an upbeat approach to real estate management, is trending in the industry, expected to push the Real Estate Management Solution market.

Real Estate Management Solution Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Real Estate Management Solution Market, By Functionality

Location Management: Facility and Space Management.

Contract Management: Contract and Lease Administration.



Segmentation of Real Estate Management Solution Market, By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation of Real Estate Management Solution Market, By Application

Commercial

Residential

Segmentation of Real Estate Management Solution Market, By End-user

Property Owners

Property Managers

Large Corporations

Real Estate Management Solution Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to lead the Real Estate Management Solution market in terms of market share, majorly driven by the incessantly surging rental property demands in the U.S. Growth of Real Estate Management Solution market in North America is also expected to be fuelled by higher adoption of Business Intelligence (BI) software, as well as implementation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in automating the property management tasks.

Real Estate Management Solution Market: Competitive Landscape