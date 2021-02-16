Research Deliver Insight into Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market 2019
Report Description:
The global market size of Intelligent Transportation Systems is $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2024 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2024.
Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Intelligent Transportation Systems industry. The key insights of the report:
1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Intelligent Transportation Systems manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.
2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.
3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.
4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Intelligent Transportation Systems industry.
6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out
7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Intelligent Transportation Systems Industry before evaluating its feasibility.
There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.
For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Intelligent Transportation Systems as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:
* Cubic Corporation
* Siemens AG
* Thales SA
* TomTom NV
* TransCore; LP
* Xerox Corporation
The information for each competitor includes:
* Company Profile
* Main Business Information
* SWOT Analysis
* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share
For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Intelligent Transportation Systems market
* ATMS
* ATPS
* ATIS
For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users sre also listed.
* Traffic Management
* Electronic Toll Management
* Parking Management
For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:
* North America
* South America
* Asia & Pacific
* Europe
* MEA (Middle East and Africa)
The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms
Chapter 14 Summary for Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (2013-2018)
14.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Supply
14.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Demand by End Use
14.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
14.4 Type Segmentation and Price
Chapter 15 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Forecast (2019-2023)
15.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems Supply Forecast
15.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems Demand Forecast
15.3 Competition by Players/Suppliers
15.4 Type Segmentation and Price Forecast
Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors
16.1 Cubic Corporation
16.1.1 Company Profile
16.1.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Cubic Corporation
16.1.4 Cubic Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.2 Siemens AG
16.2.1 Company Profile
16.2.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Siemens AG
16.2.4 Siemens AG Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.3 Thales SA
16.3.1 Company Profile
16.3.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Thales SA
16.3.4 Thales SA Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.4 TomTom NV
16.4.1 Company Profile
16.4.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.4.3 SWOT Analysis of TomTom NV
16.4.4 TomTom NV Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.5 TransCore; LP
16.5.1 Company Profile
16.5.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.5.3 SWOT Analysis of TransCore; LP
16.5.4 TransCore; LP Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.6 Xerox Corporation
16.6.1 Company Profile
16.6.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.6.3 SWOT Analysis of Xerox Corporation
16.6.4 Xerox Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
16.7 Denso Corporation
16.7.1 Company Profile
16.7.2 Main Business and Intelligent Transportation Systems Information
16.7.3 SWOT Analysis of Denso Corporation
16.7.4 Denso Corporation Intelligent Transportation Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
