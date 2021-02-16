Revenue Growth of the Professional Portable Battery After Market to be Influenced by Growing End-use Adoption

Global Professional Portable Battery Aftermarket Report Overview

Professional portable batteries, also known as portable batteries, are energy storage cells that are used for power transmission. A professional portable battery is used in electrical and electronic devices for the supply of energy/power. In our research scope, we have considered primary as well as secondary professional portable batteries, including AA type, AAA type, C type, D type, Microcells and 9V batteries. Batteries used in smart phones, laptops and battery packs have not been considered.

In this professional portable battery aftermarket report, we have considered portable batteries that are used in healthcare, residential, commercial, government, industrial and automotive applications. We have used bottom up approach to crunch the aftermarket size for different applications in the professional portable battery aftermarket. The residential, commercial & government segment is expected to prevail in terms of both volume and value share. It is also projected to be a high volume segment with a high growth rate. Along with healthy growth and outstanding sales volume, the residential commercial & government segment is emerging to be profitable for key manufacturers & suppliers in the professional portable battery aftermarket.

Factors Impacting the Professional Portable Battery Aftermarket Growth

Wireless and portable devices are preferred over wired devices and thus, manufacturers are trying to reduce the production cost of their products to increase their sales as well as presence in the market. This factor will indirectly affect the aftermarket sales of professional portable batteries. With advancements in technology, companies are offering advanced wireless electronic solutions in developed countries. Many entry-level small and large scale players in the security solution market are offering products at competitive prices. This particular factor will enable customers to opt for updated security solutions, a trend that will affirmatively impact the growth of the professional portable batteries aftermarket.

Regulations employed by government bodies that mandate the use of fire safety equipment to assess hazards in residential and non-residential areas are also expected to drive the growth of the battery operated smoke detector market, which in turn will positively affect the professional portable battery aftermarket. Increasing adoption of battery operated smoke detectors in commercial and industrial applications as a cost-effective solution for providing safety is also expected to contribute to the growth of the professional portable battery aftermarket. Moreover, attributing to the increasing number of accidents, fatalities and injuries in mining, construction, oil and gas and chemical industries, the adoption of battery operated smoke detectors has become a critical requirement.

Among the restraining factors for the professional portable battery aftermarket are the rules and regulations being implemented by governments to save water. These regulations are expected to surge the demand for substitute products such as paper and toiletry. While water covers 70% of the earth’s surface, only 3% of earth’s water is fresh water, two-thirds of which is in the form of frozen glaciers and thus, not available for use. Also, the European policy that restricts the number of houses a person can own limits the number of bathrooms per house, which in turn limits the sale of battery-powered bath accessories. These factors are expected to hamper the growth of the professional portable battery aftermarket.

Key Developments in the Professional Portable Battery Aftermarket

In the professional portable battery aftermarket, manufacturers such as Energizer Holding Inc., Varta AG, Duracell Inc. and Panasonic are some of the prominent players. Some recent developments of key manufactures are:

In January 2018, Energizer Holdings Inc. signed an agreement with Spectrum Brands to acquire the latter’s global battery and portable lighting business for US$ 2.0 Bn

In March 2018, Panasonic Corporation, a global manufacturer of consumer electronics, initiated the mass production of automotive lithium-ion batteries at its factory in Dalian, China

In June 2018, Duracell Inc., a manufacturer of alkaline batteries and specialty cells, announced a partnership with DMCC, a leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities to mark the World Environment Day. This partnership will encourage employees to recycle used batteries

Moreover, all the key market participants in the global professional portable battery aftermarket are considerably investing towards the introduction of new, lightweight and eco-friendly products

Professional Portable Battery Aftermarket Structure

The professional portable battery aftermarket is a consolidated market as organized players hold dominant shares and leading players have strong presence globally. Unorganized/Tier-2&3 players are estimated to hold approx. 31% to 36% share in the global aftermarket and are also expected to generate approximately US$ 1,000 Mn in terms of value in the professional portable battery aftermarket.

Key Players Dominating the Professional Portable Battery Aftermarket

Some of the key market participants reported in this study of the global professional portable battery aftermarket are Panasonic Corporation, Energizer Holding Inc., Varta AG, Maxell, Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Suzhou South Large Battery Co., Ltd., BE-POWER GmbH, Duracell Inc, EVE Energy Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Pkcell Battery Co., Ltd., The Swatch Group (Renata SA) and Guangzhou MaiSheng Energy Technology Co., Ltd., among others.