Sales Forecasts of Electroencephalogram Meter Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2021

Electroencephalogram (EEG) refers to the recording of electrical signals for detecting the abnormalities related to electrical activity of the brain. Electroencephalogram (EEG) is a painless procedure in which electrical signals record with the help of 16-20 electrodes that are attached to the patient’s scalp. An electrode is a conductor through which an electric current can pass safely. Electroencephalogram (EEG) meter is monitored and interpreted by specially trained healthcare professionals. Increasing incidence of neurological disorders and technological advancement are some of the major factors that help to drive the market. Electroencephalogram (EEG) helps in the diagnosis of epilepsy and other brain disorders such as confusion, head injuries, tumors, stroke, degeneration of brain tissue infections, fainting spells, metabolic and hormonal conditions that affect brain tissue and certain disorders of the central nervous systems. In addition, Electroencephalogram (EEG) is also used to monitor blood flow during brain surgery, evaluating sleep disorders and also determine brain death. Electroencephalogram (EEG) meter is used in operating rooms, ambulatory units and intensive care units. Some of the types of Electroencephalograms (EEG) are routine EEG, sleep EEG, ambulatory EEG and video telemetry.

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for electroencephalogram (EEG) meter due to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of brain disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, innovation in digitalized devices and developed medical sector in this region. Asia is expected to experience high growth rate in the electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market in next few years due to developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, growing incidence of neurological diseases and rise in awareness of neurological diseases in the region.

Technological advancement, growing aging population, rise in incidence of neurological disorders, increasing research and development activities, rise in healthcare expenditure and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases are expected to drive the market for electroencephalogram (EEG) meter. In addition, lower cost and ease of operation, government initiatives, wide range of application of electroencephalogram (EEG) and increasing awareness about neurological disorders are expected to drive the market for electroencephalogram (EEG) meter. However, usage of imagine techniques such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), reimbursement issues and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factors restraining the growth for global electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries such as India and China is expected to lead the growth in electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market in Asia. In addition, continuous innovation with technological advancement in EEG diagnostic and monitoring systems, rise in awareness about brain diseases, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and broader application of electroencephalogram (EEG) are expected to offer new opportunities for global electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions rise in collaboration and partnerships, new product launches and medical tourism are some of the latest trends that have been observed in global electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market. Some of the major companies operating in the global electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market are Compumedics Limited, NeuroWave Systems Inc., Noraxon U.S.A., Inc., Covidien Limited, Electrical Geodesics Inc. and Nihon Kohden America Inc. In addition, some other companies operating in the global electroencephalogram (EEG) meter market are Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Integra Life Sciences Corporation and Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

