Sales Scenario of Global Bipolar Disorder Market to Remain Positive Through 2021

Bipolar disorder is also known as manic-depressive illness. Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood and activity levels of an individual. Some researchers and scientists have suggested that people with certain genes are more likely to develop bipolar disorder than others. Children with a parent and sibling who have bipolar disorder are much more likely to develop the illness, compared to other children who do not have a family history of bipolar disorder.

People suffering with bipolar disorder have intense emotional states that occur in distinct periods called mood episodes. Mood episode is characterized by drastic changes in person’s usual mood and their behavior. Mood episode is mainly classified into two main types: manic episodes and depressive episodes. An overexcited or joyful state is called a manic episode and an extremely hopeless or sad state is called a depressive episode. Sometimes, a mood episode includes symptoms of both depression and mania, known as mixed state. These mood episodes hamper school and job performance.

Several anticonvulsants are used to prevent and treat mood episodes. Some of the major anticonvulsants are lithium, lamictal, tegretol and valproic acid. Valproic acid and lithium are used to treat manic episodes. Depressive episodes are mainly prevented and treated by Lamictal.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3747

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global bipolar disorder market. This is due to increased awareness about bipolar disorder in the region. The U.S. represents the largest market for bipolar disorder followed by Canada in North America. In Europe, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy and France holds major share of bipolar disorder market. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global bipolar disorder market. This is due to many companies constructing their manufacturing facilities in the region. Less stringent wages and availability of skilled labor attracts manufacturing companies to invest in Asia. In addition, increasing awareness about bipolar disorder is also supporting in the growth of bipolar disorder market in the region. Japan, China and India are expected to be the fastest growing bipolar disorder markets in Asia.

In recent time, rising number of bipolar disorder cases and unmet medical needs are some of the key drivers of this market. Increasing government supports and technological advancements are also supporting in the growth of global bipolar disorder market. Technological advances are trying to improve genetic research on bipolar disorder. For instance, launch of the Bipolar Disorder Phenome Database, funded by National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), provides complete research information about visible signs and symptoms of the disorder.

However, stringent regulations and side-effects of anticonvulsants hamper the growth of global bipolar disorder market. Moreover, less number of approved anticonvulsants for the treatment of bipolar disorder also obstructs the growth of the market. Increasing mergers and acquisitions between drug manufacturing companies is key trend of the global bipolar disorder market.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3747

Some of the major companies operating in the global bipolar disorder market are Abbott Laboratories Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Cephalon Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd., Forest Laboratories Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Gedeon Richter PLC, H. Lundbeck A/S, Merck & Co., Inc., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Inc., Repligen Corporation, Pfizer Inc. and Validus Pharmaceuticals Inc.