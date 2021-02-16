Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market 2019-2024 by Technology, Future Trends with Top Key Players- KnowBe4 (PhishMe), Cofense, InfoSec Institute, Proofpoint, SANS Institute, Terranova, Inspired eLearning and more…
Security Awareness Computer-Based Training Market
The market for end-user-focused security education and training is growing rapidly. Security and risk management leaders’ need to influence the security behaviors of people — employees, citizens and consumers — is fueling demand for these products. Interactive computer-based training (CBT) is a central component of a comprehensive security education and behavior management program. CBT delivers a learning experience through computing devices, such as laptop computers, tablets, smartphones and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Vendor offerings in the market for CBT on security awareness include ready-to-use, interactive software modules. These modules are available as internet-based services or on-premise deployments through client-managed learning management systems (LMSs) and the vendors’ support for the Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM) standard.
According to this study, over the next five years the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Security Awareness Computer-Based Training business, shared in Chapter 3.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
KnowBe4
Cofense (PhishMe)
InfoSec Institute
Proofpoint
SANS Institute
Terranova
Inspired eLearning
Ninjio
MediaPRO
The Defence Works
Barracuda Networks
Global Learning Systems
Symantec
Cybrary
Sophos
Security Innovation
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Web Services APIs
Thin Client Applications
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Education
Manufacturing
Telecom & IT
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Security Awareness Computer-Based Training players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Security Awareness Computer-Based Training with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Security Awareness Computer-Based Training submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
