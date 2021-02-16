Silicone Sealants Market 2026: Top Key Players KCC CORPORATION. StonCor M.E

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Overview

Sealants are chemical products whose primary function is to fill the gaps and form a barrier for any type of material flowing between the structures. In the sealants family, silicone sealants are the most versatile and characteristic sealants with wide range of properties. The significant ones include weather, heat and microbial resistance, water and vapor permeability and resistance to extreme temperatures among others. Silicone sealants provide vast range of residential and industrial application. In structural glazing systems, silicone sealants is the prime ingredient for bonding glass to the structural frames of the building. In addition silicone sealants offer UV resistance, which prevents surface deterioration by reducing dirt pickup and diffusions of fluids.

With constant innovations in adhesives and sealants industry, Dow Corning Corporation, which is one of the prominent player in silicones developed weatherproofing silicone sealants of high end life cycle, resisting cracks or splits and extremely suitable for diverse applications. Silicone sealants are very productive for automotive industries. They are proved to prevent the components failures, reducing costly warranty repairs that results in customer satisfaction. Similarly silicone sealants optimize the driving comfort by preventing noise, vibration and harshness (NHV), offer durability when applied on gaskets, reliability of long term service and vehicle performance by assuring strong bonding seals of the components. For instance, Dow Corning HM-2510 Assembly Sealant with effective green strength delivers quick adhesion and provide air pressure leak testing, this optimized the lighting systems in automotive by minimizing cycle time of production and helped in saving labor and material. The global silicone sealants market is expected for exponential growth due to advancement in silicone technology in diverse applications over the forecast period.

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Drivers and Restraints

The silicone sealants is consumed for various application ranging from common bath tub sealing to high end automotive component sealing. Use of silicone sealants in automotive to reduce the vehicle weight by using sealants rather than welding of the various components is anticipated to fuel the market growth. In developing regions the rapid urbanization has resulted in extension and upsurge in construction industries, which ultimately drives the global silicone sealants market. For instance, use of energy efficient and green materials by Dow corning Corporation in structural glazing of high performance building further drives the silicone sealants market growth. Similarly, increased residential use, upsurge in furniture usage, footwear and electronics industry also contributes significantly to the global silicone sealants market growth worldwide.

However with various properties and wide use, silicone sealants are relatively expensive with fluctuating raw material costs, which might restrain the growth of silicone sealants market in low economic regions.

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Segmentation

On the basis of silicone sealant cure type, silicone sealants market is segmented into:-

Acid Cure Acetoxy Cure

Neutral Cure Alkoxy cure Oxime cure

Acetone Cure

Amine cure

On the basis of number of components required in cure system, silicone sealants market is segmented into:-

One component cure system

Two component cure system

On the basis of modulus, silicone sealants market is segmented into:-

High Modulus silicon sealants

Low Modulus silicon sealants

On the basis of product form, silicone sealants market is segmented into:-

Free flowing

Cure in place gasketing

Elastomeric silicone rubber

Lubricating greases

On the basis of end user, silicone sealants market is segmented into:-

Construction

Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Marine

Industrial Assembly and maintenance

Consumer products

Others

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Region Wise Outlook

Silicone sealants market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Among the aforementioned regions APEJ holds significant share in the overall silicone sealants market. In APEJ, China (a largest producer of silicon) and India (majorly for head light and tail light assembly in two and three wheelers) are the largest contributors in terms of silicone sealants consumption. This is attributed due to the dominance of construction, automotive, packaging industries where silicone sealants are mostly useful and are expected to reign during the forecast period. Europe followed by North America holds second largest silicone sealants market after APEJ in terms of consumption with key players like Dow Corning Corporation, Sika AG, Wacker Chemie AG in the market. Japan is anticipated to be key market for silicone sealants in terms of consumption due to presence of automobile industries and players such as Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd in the country. Mergers and acquisitions are being observed among major suppliers of silicone sealants at the global level. In MEA, rise in urbanization and construction industries stimulates the silicone sealants market and are expected to grow moderately during the forecast period.

Global Silicone Sealants Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global silicone sealants market include: