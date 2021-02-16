Tampons Market – North America held Maximum Share Due to Changing Preferences of Women Toward Hygiene Products and Increasing Awareness

Tampons Market – Overview

A tampon is a mass of material used to absorb menstrual blood during the menstrual cycle. A tampon is a form of absorbent material, primarily used as a feminine hygiene product.

Tampons are made of cotton, rayon, or a blend of the two materials. They are of various sizes and types. There are different types of applicators for the usage of tampons. Some of these types are cardboard applicator, plastic applicator, extendable applicator, and digital tampons.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=15704

In terms of usage, the applicator segment is expected to hold major share of the global tampons market during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to bring in revenues of nearly US$ 4.6 Bn by the end of 2020. Product innovation is one of the key factors pushing the demand for feminine hygiene products at the global level. Rise in demand for feminine hygiene products among the female population has led manufacturers to engage in extensive research and development in order to introduce new products that would cater to the growing needs and preferences of consumers. Changing lifestyle of women globally and rise in awareness about health among women are expected to drive the tampons market in the coming years.

There are two types of tampons: radially wound pledget and rectangular/square pad. Radially wound pledget tampons comprise a fibrous band of cotton, which is rolled up like a ‘Swiss roll’ and then flattened to produce a tampon that expands mainly in the radial direction/widthwise.

The radially wound pledget segment held a major market share in 2016. Tampons are sold through two distribution channels: online and offline. The offline distribution channel is sub-divided into supermarket/hypermarket, independent retailers, specialty stores, and drug stores. In 2016, the supermarket and hypermarket segment held a prominent market share. Tampons are of different sizes such as mini, regular, and extra.

The global tampons market is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate between 2017 and 2025 due to the changing lifestyle of women and rise in awareness about health among women globally. Several countries across the globe are witnessing a significant demand for new and innovative feminine hygiene products. Women are looking for new products that are safe and comfortable to use. Tampons are sensation-less and offer more comfort to women as compared to other products, thereby improving consumer experience. This, in turn, is prompting more women to prefer tampons.

Get Customize [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=15704

Over the last few years, companies have been introducing new and advanced products in the market. Women are inclined toward buying 100% organic cotton tampons to avoid phthalates, pesticide residues, azo-dyes, and dioxins, particularly in such an absorptive and sensitive part of the body.

The global tampon market can be segmented based on product, material, usage, size, distribution channel, and geography. Increased participation of women in the labor force has contributed to the rise in usage of different feminine hygiene products, especially tampons. The impact of this driver is expected to intensify by the end of the forecast period. In terms of geography, the tampons market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.