Taste Modulators Market 2019: Economic, Consumer and Industry Trend Of DSM, Kerry, Ingredion, Givaudan, Firmenich, International Flavors & Fragrances, Symrise, Sensient Technologies, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem Corporation And Others

Market Analysis: Global Taste Modulators Market

Global Taste Modulators Market is expected to reach USD 2163.44 million by 2025, from USD 994.7 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Competitors In Global Taste Modulators Market:

DSM,

Ingredion

Givaudan,Firmenich,

International Flavors & Fragrances,

The other players in the market are Symrise, Sensient Technologies, The Flavor Factory, Carmi Flavor & Fragrance, Flavorchem Corporation, Senomyx, Kerry Group, And many more.

Competitive Landscape: Global Taste Modulators Market

The global taste modulators market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of protein hydrolysates market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Drivers

Increased consumer demand for reduced calorie products with original taste of sugar

Growing awareness among consumers about the ill-effects of excessive salt intake

Extensive research on positive allosteric modulators (PAM)

Restraint:

Stringent regulations and international standards for sweet and salt reducing ingredients.

Ambiguity regarding the health effects of sugar substitutes

Segmentation: Global Taste Modulators Market

By Application

Food, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks & Savory Products, Meat Products, Other Food Applications, Beverages, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages

By Type

Sweet Modulators, Salt Modulators, Fat Modulators

By Geography

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

