Textile Finishing Chemicals Market Analysis & Detailed Profiles of top Industry Players by | 2025

A product receives it desirable end-use qualities through application of textile finishing chemicals. These chemicals improve or facilitate change on the surface characteristics of the fiber, in accordance to the application that is desirable. These chemicals are used by textile materials, yarns and fibers in a bid to improvise upon its properties. Textile chemicals render résistance to specific environmental factors, attractiveness the durability to textile products. pH regulators, dye-protective agents, dispersing agents, surfactants, dyes, etc comprise many different textile finishing chemicals that are currently available in the market.

Textile Finishing Chemicals Market: Trends and Opportunities

On the basis of type of chemical, the world market for textile finishing chemicals can be categorized into textile finishes, textile colorants, and textile auxiliaries. Textile finishes are those chemicals that are used in rendering very certain properties to the material. Instances of textile finishes comprise UV stabilizers, binders, and antimicrobial agents. Textile colorants refer to those very chemicals that are assisting in the protection of colors in textiles thereby making them more attractive. Instances of such textile colorants UV absorbers, dye-protective agents, pH regulators, comprise dyes, and fixing agents. Textile auxiliaries refer to those chemicals that encompass a very wide range of functions. These textile auxiliaries chemicals assist in self-cleaning of textile. It also helps in improving and smoothing its properties of easy care. Instances of textile auxiliaries comprise dispersing agents, surfactants, wetting agents, and complexing agents.

On the basis of method of application, the international market for textile chemicals can be categorized into pad-dry cure application and exhaust application. The category of pad-dry cure application is the most extensively used method for the purpose of application of finishing chemicals to textiles. In the exhaust application method, chemicals with a strong affinity to fibers are applied over the textile by the exhaustion process. Chemicals with low affinity for fibers are applied by pad-dry cure application. This process involves padding with chemical solution, squeezing, drying, and curing for fixation. There exist two different categories of pad-dry cure application methods. One of those two methods comprise for wet fabric and the other one for dry fabric. In the application of pad-dry cure method for dry fabric, the said fabric is then passed through the solution of chemical finish. In the method of pad-dry cure application for the category of wet fabric, textile finishing chemicals are directly put on the fabric’s wet surface so as to avoid the cost of drying post dyeing.

Textile Finishing Chemicals Market: Geography

In terms of geography, the international market for textile finishing chemicals has been classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The region of Asia Pacific held a maximum share of the world market for textile finishing chemicals in the year 2016. Improved standard of living across Asia Pacific together with increased consumption of textiles for the purpose of many different applications is anticipated to bolster the regional market. The demand for textiles in India and China are soaring and that is foreseen to drive the regional market. Soaring demand for many products like sports apparel, footwear, and various other leisure and sports products in various developing countries, expanding base of human population, and fast urbanization are some of the prime factors that are foreseen to encourage the market over the period of forecast that expands from the year 2017 to 2025. The expanding manufacturing and industrial segments in the region of Asia Pacific are influencing the said market positively. Soaring penetration of textile finishing chemicals in protective clothing applications and transportation owing to the presence of countless manufacturing units in China and is expected to spearhead the market for textile finishing chemicals in China. Furthermore, owing to the expansion of industries such as healthcare, chemical, and automotive in countries like India, Malaysia and South Korea the said market is poised for growth in the region.