Uniaxial Tester Market Insights 2018-2028: Business Opportunities, Competition & Key Companies, Current Trends and Challenges

A uniaxial tester, commonly familiar as the universal testing machine, is used to carry out a wide variety of mechanical tests by pulling in tension or pushing in compression. Uniaxial testers are used for peel testing, tensile testing, flexural or bend testing, and compression testing of materials such as plastic, rubber, steel, aluminum, iron, metal alloys, rubber, polymer, and other materials. Uniaxial testers are available in various configuration; actuator based, dual column, and single column, with a maximum force over 1 MN. Uniaxial testers are high-quality, reliable and cost effective testing equipment with repeatable and accurate measurement characteristics. They are employed in various end use industries including construction, mining, metalworking, electrical, electronics, automotive, and aerospace, to check the integrity of a material or the coated surface.

Uniaxial Tester: Market Drivers and Challenges

The high-tech manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, automotive, electronics, are one of the prominent consumers of uniaxial testers as it offers precise measurement which is essential for these industries. The emerging trend of miniaturization aiming towards the development of chip micro computers for consumer electronic devices and automotive segments anticipated to be the major end use markets by application for the global silicon anode battery market MEMS (micro electro mechanical systems) is expected to propel the demand for testing equipment such as uniaxial testing over the forecast period. This trend of MEMS and nanotechnology are being accepted in numerous end use industries including automotive, aerospace and others. Thus, the ongoing pace of miniaturization of components is expected to result in more inflexible testing standards, which in turn, will augment the market growth of uniaxial testers over the forecast period. Furthemore, rising electronics industry and increasing adoption of electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, consumer electronics, etc. will lead to an increased volume share of uniaxial testers in the global market. Furthermore, automotive, aerospace and defence sectors are the major contributors in the uniaxial testers market and the regional government investments in production is predicted to contribute to the growth of the uniaxial testers market.

Uniaxial Tester: Market Segmentation

On the basis of maximum force, the global uniaxial tester market can be segmented into the following:

Below 10 kN

Between 10-100 kN

Between 100kN – 1 MN

Above 1 MN

On the basis of configuration, the global uniaxial tester market can be segmented into the following:

Dual Column

Single Column

Actuator Based

On the basis of machine type, the global uniaxial tester market can be segmented into the following:

Electromechanical

Electrohydraulic

On the basis of end-use industry, the global uniaxial tester market can be segmented into the following:

Mining

Construction

Electrical

Electronics

Energy & Power

Metalworking

Automotive

Aerospace

Uniaxial Tester: Key Market Players

The global uniaxial testers market is stipulated to be highly fragmented owing to a high number of local and global manufacturers. Examples of some of the market participants in the global uniaxial tester market identified across the value chain include OMEGA Engineering, Megger, AMETEK.Inc., Delphin Technology AG, Freeman Technology, Alpha Technologies, MTS Systems Corporation, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Anton Paar GmbH

Uniaxial Tester: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to hold a notable share in the global uniaxial testers market owing to region’s booming economy, particularly China and India. Furthermore, inclination of European government towards obeying testing standards strictly by manufacturers and assemblers is anticipated to boost the market of uniaxial testers in the region. North America and Europe are estimated to witness a matured growth rate in the uniaxial testers market while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are stipulated to have comparatively high growth in the uniaxial testers market as these regions are at the introductory phase.