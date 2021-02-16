Vacuum Bagging Material Market Growth, Share, Demand – 2026

Vacuum bagging is a flexible process for consolidating fiber-reinforced polymer laminates of a wide range of shapes and sizes. The composite to be consolidated (e.g. a prepreg or hand lay-up) is placed on a single-sided mold. The material is then covered with an impervious film (the “vacuum bag”), which is sealed around the edge of the part. The part is consolidated under atmospheric pressure by evacuating the air between the mold and the vacuum bag using a vacuum pump. The process is often performed in an oven to assist with the curing of the resin. The vacuum bag material can be readily cut according to specified size. Therefore, it is a flexible process in terms of dimension of parts that can be consolidated. Composites can be molded into various functional shapes by laminating over simple molds. Vacuum bagging involves several layers that are applied to the tool or mold including a release agent, laminate, peel ply, release film, breather/bleeder cloth, and vacuum bag. A bag sealant tape (BST) is applied to the edges of the tool. Once the layers are applied, air is evacuated from the bag via a vacuum port. The conformable bag compresses the layers in place to ensure a snug fit against the tool.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vacuum-bagging-material-market.html

Vacuum Bagging Material Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the vacuum bagging material market can be segmented into vacuum bagging films, breather/bleeder fabrics, release films, peel plies, sealant tapes, and adhesive tapes. Breather/bleeder is expected to be the major segment of the market in terms of volume. Breather/bleeder is a non-woven breather fabric, which is low in cost and provides high performance. Breather fabrics have standard roll formats, slit widths, cut shapes, or 3D stitched formats, and various types of weights.

In terms of material, the vacuum bagging material market can be divided into peel ply (polyester, polyamide 6 or 66, and others), breather fabric (polyester non-woven felt, Teflon, and others), and vacuum bagging film (polyimide, polyolefin, thermoplastic elastomer, nylon, and others). The polyester is the dominant segment of the vacuum bagging material market. Polyester is lightweight and durable synthetic fabric that possesses properties such as easy care, wrinkle resistance, stretch resistance, and shrink resistance.

Based on end-user, the vacuum bagging material market can be segregated into aerospace and defense, wind energy, marine, automotive, and others. Increase in usage of composites in aerospace & defense and wind energy industries and rise in acceptance of VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) process are key factors driving the vacuum bagging material market.

Vacuum Bagging Material Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global vacuum bagging material market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the key region of the vacuum bagging material market during the forecast period. Significant expansion in aerospace & defense and wind energy industries are prominent factors boosting the vacuum bagging material market in North America. North America is followed by Europe. China is the key player of the vacuum bagging material market in Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are estimated to be emerging regions of the global vacuum bagging material market. The vacuum bagging material market in these regions is likely to expand at a promising pace during the forecast period.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57849

Vacuum Bagging Material Market: Key Players

Prominent manufacturers operating in the global vacuum bagging material market are Freeman Mfg. & Supply Co., Solvay, Airtech Advanced Materials Group, and Diatex.