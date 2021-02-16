Vinegar Market 2019: Global Industry Report, Size, Price Trends and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report, the global vinegar market has reached values of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2011-2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2024.

Vinegar is a pungent and sour liquid made by fermenting the ethanol present in wine, champagne, brew, cider, etc. It contains around 5-20% acetic acid, certain trace chemicals such as gallic acid, catechin, epicatechin and caffeic acid, and flavourings such as sugar, fruit juices, spices and herb infusions. Vinegar has antimicrobial, antioxidant and antidiabetic properties and offers a number of health benefits. It helps in weight-loss, improves heart health and increases nutrient absorption.

Highlights of the Global Vinegar Market:

As a result of its versatile properties, vinegar finds applications in several food and non-food applications.

Balsamic vinegar represents the largest product type.

Europe accounts for around half of the total global market, representing the biggest vinegar market.

Vinegar is used all over the world in a number of food and non-food applications as a result of its various functional properties. Apart from providing a sour taste and balancing other flavours, vinegar is used in marinades to soften meat, in baking for activating baking powder, and as a disinfectant, stain remover, antiperspirant, hair conditioner, etc. Vinegar is also used in a number of industries such as healthcare, cleaning and hygiene, agriculture, etc. Some of the products made using vinegar include plastics, textures, photographic materials, dyes, medicines and household items.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Vinegar Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Vinegar Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturing

5.10.3 Marketing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors

6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Europe

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market by Vinegar Type

7.1 Balsamic Vinegar

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Red Wine Vinegar

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Cider Vinegar

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 White Vinegar

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Rice Vinegar

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Institutional

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Speciality Stores

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Online Stores

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

11 Vinegar Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements

12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments

13 Loans and Financial Assistance

14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis

15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.

15.2 Australian Vinegar

15.3 Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.4 Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company, Inc.

15.5 Kraft Heinz Company

15.6 Mizkan

15.7 Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

15.8 Castelo Alimentos S/A

15.9 Burg Groep B.V.

15.10 Aspall Cyder

