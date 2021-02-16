Virus Purification Kits Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Virus purification is a process that involves separation, isolation, and purification of a virus from the cell organelles and host tissues. The process becomes easy if the size of the virus differs from that of the other biological macromolecules such as chromatin, protein complex, carbohydrates, and nucleic acids. However, the process of virus purification becomes difficult if the concentration of the virus is very low in the host. Ready-to-use virus purification kits comprise all tools and components required to accommodate complete workflow of the virus purification procedure. These kits have replaced the lengthy and time-consuming traditional procedure of virus purification.

High yield of virus particles received with the help of virus purification kits, easy and safe handling of these kits, and increased research funding by public and private players are major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for virus purification kits during the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about advancements in the virus purification procedures in emerging countries is likely to restrain the market for virus purification kits from 2017 to 2025.

The global virus purification kits market has been segmented based on technology, virus type, and end-user. Based on technology, the market has been divided into ultracentrifugation, chromatography, Nano filtration, precipitation, and others. The ultracentrifugation segment has been further sub-divided into velocity sedimentation and isopycnic density centrifugation. The ultracentrifugation segment held the maximum market share in terms of revenue in 2016, which is attributable to the involvement of numerous regional players in the manufacturing of virus purification kits and growth of the biopharmaceutical industry globally.

On the other hand, the chromatography segment is estimated to register the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, which is attributable to the ability of chromatography technique to purify both enveloped and non-enveloped viruses and increased investments in R&D in virology. Improved diagnosis of infections by new viruses such as Zika virus is estimated to boost the Nano filtration segment during the forecast period. Based on virus type, the global virus purification kits market has been segregated into lentivirus, adenovirus, retrovirus, combination of viruses, and others. The adenovirus segment accounted for the maximum market share in 2016. On the other hand, lentivirus and combination of viruses segments are estimated to register significant CAGRs during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global virus purification kits market has been segmented into institutes, manufacturing companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and others. The institutes segment has been sub-segmented into research institutes and academic institutes, while the manufacturing companies segment has been sub-divided into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and medical device companies. In 2016, the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the maximum market share in terms of value. It is estimated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The CROs segment is anticipated to expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising number of CROs across the globe and the trend of outsourcing virus processing services adopted by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Geographically, the global virus purification kits market has been segmented into five major regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the maximum market share in 2016, owing to the rising adoption for technologically advanced measures of virus purification in the region. The region is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, rising prevalence of viral infections, cost-effectiveness of virus purification kits, and significant growth of pharmaceutical companies in India and japan are major factors likely to fuel the virus purification kits market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Prominent players operating in the global Virus Purification Kits Market BioVision Incorporated, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, NACALAI TESQUE, INC., Takara Bio Company, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, QIAGEN, BioCat GmbH, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., and abm Inc.

