Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market Insights, Industry Size With Nutreco, Vitablend Nederland, Mirpain Gida, Gross Margin, And More

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is expected to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2025, from USD 6.93 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

The vitamin and mineral premixes are designed to provide nutritional needs to the livestock. These premixes preparation need special care to animal needs and to the various changes arising due to genetic lines, and adaptation to the needs of the market. The vitamin and mineral premixes has its major application in functional and fortified foods. This food can be considered to be whole, fortified, enriched foods which provide health benefits beyond the provision of essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals, when they are consumed at efficacious levels as part of a varied diet on a regular basis. Some of the major players operating in the global vitamin & mineral premixes market are –

DSM

Corbion

Glanbia

Vitablend Nederland

Sternvitamin

6 Watson Inc.

The Wright Group

Zagro Asia Ltd.

Nutreco

Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation

Burkmann Industries, Inc

Bar-Magen Ltd

Gross Margin

Coalescence, LLC

Hexagon Nutrition

Mirpain Gida San. ve Tic. A.S.

Prinova Europe Ltd

AQC Chem Lab (P) Ltd

Bio-Organics Nutrient Systems Ltd

Ufuk Kimya Ilac San

Ltd.Stl

more

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growth in demand for functional and fortified foods

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Growth in compound feed consumption

Customizability and specificity to individual customer requirements

Convenience in usage as a single ingredient instead of multiple ingredients

High costs involved in R&D activities

Higher costs of fortified and enriched products

Stringent & time-consuming regulatory policies for fortification of feed

Market Segmentation: Global Vitamin & Mineral Premixes Market

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented based on

Type

Application

Form

Functionality

Brand

Geographical segments

Based on application, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is segmented into

Feed

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

The food & beverages, segment is further sub segmented into

Bakery Products

Beverages

Dairy Products

Cereals And Others

The healthcare segment is further sub segmented into nutritional products and dietary supplements.

On the type of source, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into vitamin & mineral combinations, vitamins, and mineral.

On the basis of form process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into powder form and liquid form.

On the basis of functionality process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into bone health, skin health, energy, immunity, digestion and others.

On the basis of brand process, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market is classified into nutrivan, sternvit, fortitech, superblend, vitaboost10, anavite, quali, vitamix.

Based on geography, the global vitamin & mineral premixes market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

