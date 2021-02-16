Wireless Camera Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2017 – 2025

Global Wireless Camera Market: Overview

The importance of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras is rapidly increasing day by day due to rising crimes and increasing need of the security majors across all the industry verticals. The wireless cameras are primarily used for the security purpose as a closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The Wireless camera is used for carrying out the transmission of a video as well as an audio signal on a real-time basis to the wireless receiver using a radio band. The industry verticals are using the wireless cameras for maintaining the record of the events on the real-time basis and this parameter is resulting in the increasing popularity of the wireless cameras. The wireless cameras are increasingly used by households for indoor surveillance for the kids, grandparents and other family members as the data recorded using the cameras are transferred to the mobile phone applications. This use of the wireless cameras is increasing the popularity of the cameras in households and other human monitoring applications such as child day care centers, old age homes, schools, and others. The outdoor application of the wireless camera is also increasing for property surveillance in public as well as private sector. With such increasing applications, the manufacturers of the wireless cameras are focusing on integrating more advanced features for extending the usability of the cameras.

The deployment of the wireless camera is increasing as the cameras include their own wireless receiver for establishing and maintaining a secure and reliable connection with connected locations.

Global Wireless Camera Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor responsible for the increasing demand of the wireless cameras is the flexibility available while installation of the wireless cameras in the required premises. The other advantage of wireless cameras over the wired cameras is the reduced cost of the hardware materials such as an installation of the wireless cameras requires the huge expenditure for wired connectivity. The other benefits of using the wireless cameras such as the cameras can be installed away from the digital video recorder (DVR) which results into increased flexibility and reduced complexities while installation. The increasing projects such as smart city, infrastructure digitalization and modernization, employee safety programs, and others in developing countries such as India are one of the key factor boosting the demand for the wireless cameras. The long-distance outdoor monitoring or detached buildings are easily monitored using the wireless cameras using the radio signals. The demand for the wireless cameras is increasing rapidly across all the industry verticals due to the features such as HD resolution, infrared night vision, motion-detection, and others. On the other hand, higher deployment cost, as well as maintenance cost of the wireless cameras, is a major challenging factor for the growth of the wireless camera demand.

Global Wireless Camera Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Wireless Camera is segmented on the basis of the camera technology used, by camera type, on the basis of application and by industry verticals

Segmentation on the basis of camera technology

The Wireless Camera is manufactured by using different camera technology for the end users. These camera technologies are chosen based on the end user requirement. The segmentation on the basis of the camera technology includes the Analog/Direct, Digital, and IP/Network.

Segmentation on the basis of camera type

This segmentation is performed on the basis of the camera type of the Wireless Camera. The camera type segment consists of the types of cameras which are categorized considering the shape and size of the cameras. This segmentation includes Dome Cameras, Bullet Cameras, Cube Camera, PTZ IP camera, and others.

Segmentation on the basis of applications

This segmentation is performed on the basis of applications of the Wireless Camera. The applications are categorized based on the performance requirement of the end users with the installation of the wireless cameras at their desired locations. The applications of the wireless camera are segmented as cameras for Car Dash Cameras, security, communication, drone-mounted camera, Mobile phones, hidden cameras, home surveillance, Baby and adult monitoring, and others.

Segmentation on the basis of industry verticals

This segmentation is performed on the basis of industry verticals of the Wireless Camera. The segmentation includes industry verticals such as BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Hospital & Healthcare, Defense and Aerospace, Real Estate, Transportation, Safe City, and others.

Global Wireless Camera Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for Wireless Camera include:

The key players considered in the study of the Wireless Camera market are FLIR Lorex, Inc., AMCREST, CCTV Cameras Pros, LLC, Teklink Security Inc., DEFENDER, Q-SEE, AtomsLabs, Night Owl Security Products, Crystal Vision Ltd., Revo, and others. These key vendors constantly focus on the extending product offerings and introducing the innovations in the products. The manufacturers of the wireless cameras constantly integrate new technology to sustain their market position and gain a competitive advantage over others.