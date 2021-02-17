Global IoT (Internet of Things) Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 IoT Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

The Global IOT Market (Internet of Things market) is expected to grow impressively due to variety of pivotal factors which includes rise in adoption of cloud platforms, miniaturization, technological advancement and so on. Other key factors driving the global IoT market includes advancement in data analytics, computing economics and demand from varied domains including manufacturing, automotive, energy and so on. Internet of Things market is segmented on the basis of Infrastructure, Verticals and Applications.

Request Free Sample Report

@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3204435-global-iot-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

IoT brings different physical objects to be linked by a common network. IoT market is split into various major segments such as Analytics, Security, Cloud, Mobile Technologies and Platforms. Integration, Automation and Cloud Computing are major driving forces behind IoT market. The issues such as Security and Privacy are major hindrance in this market. The IoT market caters to every sector from retail, energy, healthcare, infrastructure and so on. Smart Home, Wearable’s and Smart cities are the most potent and high growth applications in IoT market.

IoT Security is estimated to be the fastest growing segment in this overall market. The key market players in this market such as Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Google and IBM are constantly focusing on Innovation and technological advancement. New product launch, collaboration, partnership, acquisition and mergers are key strategies opted in this market.

North America is the largest market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific Market. Asia Pacific is expected be fastest growing market followed by North America. North America is home to largest companies in terms of revenue which includes Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, Google, IBM and other major companies. High growth markets such as India and China is expected to push IOT market forward.

Market segments included in the Report:

Global Internet of Things Market Research and Analysis, by Infrastructure, 2018-2023

Global Internet of Things Market Research and Analysis, by Vertical, 2018-2023

Global Internet of Things Market Research and Analysis, by Application, 2018-2023

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global IoT Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis & key analysts insights.

Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global IoT Market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global IoT Market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3204435-global-iot-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some Major Points from Table of content:

REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS &CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.2.1. KEY FINDINGS

2.2.2. RECOMMENDATION

2.2.3. CONCLUSION

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.3.1. UNITED STATES

2.3.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.3.3. CHINA

2.3.4. INDIA

2.3.5. REST OF THE WORLD

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. UBIQUITOUS CONNECTIVITY AND WIDESPREAD ADOPTION OF IP BASED NETWORKING

3.1.2. RISING ADOPTION OF CLOUD PLATFORMS ACROSS THE GLOBE

3.1.3. MINIATURIATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF SMART SENSORS

3.1.4. ADVANCEMENTS IN DATA ANALYTICS

3.1.5. INTRODUCTION OF HIGH SPEED NETWORKING TECHNOLOGIES

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. IOT STANDARDS AND REGULATORY IMPLICATIONS

3.2.2. COMPLEXITY AND INTEGRATION ISSUES

3.2.3. SECURITY AND PRIVACY ISSUES

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. SOFTWARE FOR VALUE EXTRACTION

3.3.2. WEARABLE DEVICES

3.3.3. SMART HOME APPLICATIONS

3.3.4. SMART CITIES

3.3.5. MEDICAL ELECTRONICS

3.3.6. MANUFACTURING

3.3.7. AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY

3.3.8. ENERGY SECTOR

3.3.9. AVIATION SECTOR

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. IOT MARKET, BY INFRASTRUCTURE

4.1.1. PLATFORM

4.1.2. MOBILE NETWORKS AND ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES

4.1.3. CLOUD SOLUTIONS/STORAGE AND PROCESSING

4.1.4. ANALYTICS

4.1.5. SECURITY

4.2. IOT MARKET, BY VERTICAL

4.2.1. IOT HEALTHCARE

4.2.1.1. IOT HEALTH

4.2.1.2. IOT PHARMACEUTICALS SEGMENT

4.2.1.3. IOT BIOTECHNOLOGY

4.2.2. IOT ENERGY

4.2.3. IOT PUBLIC & SERVICES

4.2.3.1. IOT GOVERNMENT

4.2.3.2. IOT BFSI

4.2.3.3. OTHERS (HOSPITALITY AND ENTERTAINMENT)

4.2.4. IOT TRANSPORTATION

4.2.4.1. IOT AEROSPACE

4.2.4.2. IOT AUTOMOTIVE

4.2.4.3. IOT RAILS AND SYSTEMS

4.2.4.4. IOT MARINE

4.2.5. IOT RETAIL

4.2.6. IOT INDIVIDUALS

4.2.7. IOT OTHERS (MANUFACTURING)

4.3. IOT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.3.1. SMART HOME

4.3.2. SMART WEARABLES

4.3.3. SMART CITIES

4.3.4. SMART GRID

4.3.5. IOT INDUSTRIAL INTERNET

4.3.6. IOT CONNECTED CARS

4.3.7. IOT CONNECTED HEALTHCARE

4.3.8. OTHERS(TOYS AND DRONES)

5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. STRATEGY ANALYSIS

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. MEXICO

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UNITED KINGDOM

6.2.2. FRANCE

6.2.3. GERMANY

6.2.4. ITALY

6.2.5. SPAIN

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. SOUTH KOREA

6.3.5. TAIWAN

6.3.6. REST OF APAC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. 3RINGS CARE LTD.

7.2. 8POWER LTD.

7.3. ABB LTD.

7.4. ACCELYA HOLDING SA

7.5. ACCENTURE PLC

7.6. ADAPTIVE WIRELESS SOLUTIONS, LLC

7.7. ADHERETECH INC.

7.8. ADROIT TECHNOLOGIES

7.9. ADVANTECH B+B SMARTWORX INC.

7.10. AERIS COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

7.11. AERON AS

7.12. AFERO INC.

7.13. ALPHABET INC.

7.14. ALTIUX INNOVATIONS PVT. LTD.

7.15. ALTIZON SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

7.16. AMAZON WEB SERVICES

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym