3D Medical Imaging Services Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025

3D medical imaging is a technique that creates visual representations of the interior body for medical analysis by utilizing 3D imaging modalities. 3D medical imaging enables the healthcare professionals to diagnose the ailments precisely by creating visual representations of the interior of the body.

3D Medical Imaging Services can be mainly divided into Ultrasound and MRI which Ultrasound captures about 49.17% of 3D Medical Imaging Services market in 2017.

The global 3D Medical Imaging Services market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on 3D Medical Imaging Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall 3D Medical Imaging Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Hitachi

Hologic

Planmeca

Materialise NV

Philips Healthcare

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

The Esaote Group

Canon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultrasound

MRI

Others

Segment by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Orthopedic

Others

Table Of Contents:

1 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 3D Medical Imaging Services

1.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Ultrasound

1.2.3 MRI

1.2.4 Others

1.3 3D Medical Imaging Services Segment by Application

1.3.1 3D Medical Imaging Services Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Orthopedic

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Market by Region

1.4.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Size

1.5.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Production (2014-2025)

2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global 3D Medical Imaging Services Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in 3D Medical Imaging Services Business

7.1 GE Company (GE Healthcare)

7.1.1 GE Company (GE Healthcare) 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Company (GE Healthcare) 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Hitachi

7.2.1 Hitachi 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Hitachi 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Hologic

7.3.1 Hologic 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Hologic 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Planmeca

7.4.1 Planmeca 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Planmeca 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Materialise NV

7.5.1 Materialise NV 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Materialise NV 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Philips Healthcare

7.6.1 Philips Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Philips Healthcare 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

7.7.1 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) 3D Medical Imaging Services Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 3D Medical Imaging Services Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) 3D Medical Imaging Services Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

