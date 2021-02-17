A2P SMS Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global A2P SMS Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

A2P SMS is one where an SMS message is sent from an application — typically a web app to a mobile subscriber. These text messages can also be sent in the other direction (from a mobile subscriber to a web app). This is known as P2A (person-to-application) messaging.

Scope of the Report:

The global largest market is Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific mainly includes Japan, China,

India and South East Asia, and the secondary market is USA, it will reached a revenue of 14446 M USD in 2016, and the revenue share is 24.27% in 2016.

There are major five kinds of A2P SMS in this report, liquid silicone CRM, promotions, pushed content, Interactive and others. Globally, the revenue share of each type of A2P SMS is 31.18%, 27.82%, 14.93%, 14.39% and 11.69% in 2016.

The global A2P SMS market is valued at 62100 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 78800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of A2P SMS.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the A2P SMS market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the A2P SMS market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

MBlox

CLX Communications

Infobip

Tanla Solutions

SAP Mobile Services

Silverstreet BV

Syniverse Technologies

Nexmo.

Tyntec

SITO Mobile

OpenMarket Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications

3Cinteractive

Vibes Media

Beepsend

Soprano

Accrete

FortyTwo Telecom AB

ClearSky

Ogangi Corporation

AMD Telecom S.A

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3802638-global-a2p-sms-market-2019-by-company-regions

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

CRM

Promotions

Pushed Content

Interactive

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Entertainment

Tourism

Retail

Marketing

Healthcare

Media

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3802638-global-a2p-sms-market-2019-by-company-regions

Table Of Contents:

1 A2P SMS Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of A2P SMS

1.2 Classification of A2P SMS by Types

1.2.1 Global A2P SMS Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global A2P SMS Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 CRM

1.2.4 Promotions

1.2.5 Pushed Content

1.2.6 Interactive

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Global A2P SMS Market by Application

1.3.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Tourism

1.3.5 Retail

1.3.6 Marketing

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Media

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global A2P SMS Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global A2P SMS Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) A2P SMS Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of A2P SMS (2014-2024)



2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 MBlox

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 MBlox A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 CLX Communications

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 CLX Communications A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Infobip

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Infobip A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Tanla Solutions

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Tanla Solutions A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 SAP Mobile Services

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 SAP Mobile Services A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Silverstreet BV

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Silverstreet BV A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Syniverse Technologies

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 A2P SMS Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Syniverse Technologies A2P SMS Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)