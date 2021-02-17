Advanced Technologies Of UK Health & Beauty Market To 2023

“The UK Health & Beauty Market 2018-2023”, report offers comprehensive insight and analysis of the health & beauty market (including forecasts up to 2023), the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes. It provides in-depth analysis of the following: the hot issues impacting the market, strategies for success, market sizes and forecasts, retailer profiles, retailer market shares, consumer data and future outlook.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2100125

The report focuses on health (OTC medicines & other health) and beauty (babycare, bathroom toiletries, cosmetics, dental care, haircare, men’s toiletries, paper products, fragrance, skincare, and other beauty). Consumer data is based on our 2018 How Britain Shops survey, using a panel of 10,000 nationally representative consumers.

The UK health & beauty market is forecast to reach 22.0bn in 2018, with forecast growth of 16.6% between 2018 and 2023. Inflation continues to boost the market in 2018, however volume growth will strengthen out to 2023 as consumer confidence improves.

Scope

– While Boots remains as market leader, it continues to cede share, as spend shifts away to discounters and online pureplays

– Skincare is the highest growth category, with spend expected to rise by 22.8% over the next five years as a demand for ingredient transparency and innovative new brands drives interest

– 93.4% of UK health & beauty shoppers purchased an item in a store in the past year.

Reasons to buy

– Use our in depth analysis of Boots to understand why the leading retailer is losing share and what is needed to compete with the larger players in the market

– Understand how department store closures will affect other health & beauty retailers and plan strategic opportunities for growth

– Consider the impact of health & wellness to allow you to better ensure your category and product will meet future consumer demand

– Learn how to target a younger demogaphic of men with a growing interest in health & beauty to expand your customer base.

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2100125

Companies mentioned

Boots

Tesco

Sainsbury’s

Asda

Superdrug

Morrisons

Debenhams

Waitrose

Savers

LloydsPharmacy

The Body Shop

H&M

ASOS

New Look

Primark

Cult Beauty

Amazon

Feelunique

Amazon

AllBeauty

Lookfantastic

B&M

MAC

Nars

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

L’Oreal

Palmolive

Aldi

Lidl

Holland & Barrett

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/