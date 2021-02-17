Aerosol Valves Market to 2025: Global Study On Lindal Group, Summit Packaging Systems Inc, DS Containers, Precision Valve Corporation, YingBo Aerosol Valve Co., Ltd, Newman-Green Inc., Power Container Corp., Clayton Corporation

Global Aerosol Valves Market report has Forecasted Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in % value for particular period for Aerosol Valves Market that will help user to take decision based on futuristic chart. Report also includes key players and brands in the Global Aerosol Valves Market. This Report offers an inclusive and decision-making overview, including definitions, classifications and its applications. It also gives an extensive study about different market segments and regions.

The key players operating in the global aerosol valves market are –

Lindal Group,

Summit Packaging Systems Inc.,

Mitani Valve Co. Ltd,

The Salford Valve Company Ltd.,

Newman-Green Inc.,

DS Containers,

Coster Group,

Precision Valve Corporation,

YingBo Aerosol Valve Co., Ltd,

Power Container Corporation,

Seung-il Corporation Ltd.,

Clayton Corporation,

Majesty Packaging Systems Limited,

Guangzhou Zop Aerosol Valves Co., Ltd.,

Ehrensperger AG,

Jinxing Aerosol Valve Manufacture Co., Ltd.,

Other

The Global Aerosol Valves Market is expected to reach USD 3.56 billion by 2025, from USD 2.60 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Aerosol Valves Market

Aerosol valves comprises of five major parts that are: valve, container, propellant, actuator and product concentrate. Aerosol is suspension of particles which are present in the atmosphere. Aerosol is the equipment that releases the substances in the form of spray from the pressurized containers. The nozzle is used to control the spread of the aerosol spray. Aerosol valves has wide application in packaging of food products, hair spray, deodorants, pharmaceutical, insecticides, personal care products and other house hold products. According to the NDP Group, in 2017, the U.S. beauty industry reached to USD 14.7 billion which was 6% more than 2016. The skincare sales grew by 9% and contributed 45% of the industry total gain followed by 6% growth increase in sales in makeup and 4% by fragrance. Thus, the above factor shows that the food industry and beauty industry or personal care industry is growing and will derive the demand of aerosol valves.

Market Drivers:

Raising demand in shift towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging

Increasing demand from the cosmetic & personal care industry

Growing concerns about product safety and security

Market Restraint:

Lack of availability of alternatives in terms of packaging and price

Stringent government regulations

Segmentation: Global Aerosol Valves Market

By End-Use Sector

Personal Care

Home Care

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Type

Continuous

Metered

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Aerosol Valves Market

The global aerosol valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Aerosol Valves market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

For instance, as per the Food drink Europe, in 2016, the EU food and drink export increased by €102 billion.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025.

Market trends impacting the growth of the global aerosol valves market.

Analyze and forecast aerosol valves market on the basis of product end-use sector and type.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for product end-use sector and type.

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis.

