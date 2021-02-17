Aerospace Composites Market to 2025: Global Study On Teijin, Toray Industries, Inc., SGL Carbon, Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, AIM Aerospace Inc., CTG, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, San Diego Composites, Inc., Ascent Aerospace

Aerospace Composites Market Report 2018 added by Data Bridge Market Research explores Global Aerospace Composites Market size, share and growth with forecast to 2025.

Top Key Competitors:

TEIJIN LIMITED

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC

SGL Group

Solvay

Hexcel

VX Aerospace

AIM Aerospace

CTG

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited

ATLAS COMPOSITE

Sdcomposites

Ascent Aerospace

Unitech Aerospace

Marshall of Cambridge Aerospace Limited

Marshall Land Systems Limited

Among others.

Global Aerospace Composites Market is expected to reach USD 57.04 billion by 2025, from USD 26.90 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing use of aerospace composites in commercial aircraft

Replacement of old aircraft and increase in production to expedite processing of purchase order backlogs

Reduction in manufacturing and assembling costs

Lack of standardization in manufacturing technologies

Issues related to recyclability

Competitive Landscape:

The global aerospace composites market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of aerospace composites market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Report Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the aerospace composites market in the next 8 years. On the basis of fibre, the global aerospace composite market is segmented into carbon, glass, and ceramic carbon fibre is the primary material for the construction in aircrafts. It has high resistance and high stiffness with low weight properties. Glass fibre provides unique reinforcement properties which include balance of strength, fibre toughness .Ceramic fibres are those fibres which are basically used in heat shields for fire protection in aircraft. Thermoplastic is also one of the most important resign in aerospace composite material. In 2014 according to the article published by composites world, thermoplastic contribute 0.6 percent of the total aero structures in all materials and it contribute 3.7 percent of total composite shipments. In 2015 thermoplastic composites of about 15.5 percent of total finished aerospace components. Due to the major contribution of composite material in aerospace will impact the growth of the market in future.

Market Segmentation:

The global aerospace composites market is segmented based on:

Fibre

Resin

Aircraft

Geographical Segments

Market Segmentation in details:

Based on fibre,

Carbon

Glass

Ceramic

Others

On the basis of resin,

Epoxy

Phenolic

Polyester

Polyimides

Thermoplastics

Ceramic & Metal Matrix

Others

On the basis of aircraft,

Manufacturing Process

Application

Region

Others

Based on geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

