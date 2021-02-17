Air Separation Plant Market to 2024: Global Study On The Linde Group, Air Products, Messer Group, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Enerflex Ltd., Yingde Gases, Air Liquide
The Air Separation Plant Market report provides basic information about Air Separation Plant industry, definition, classification, application, industry chain structure, industry overview; international market analysis. The Air Separation Plant Market emphases on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. This report studies sales (consumption) of Air Separation Plant Market, focuses on the top players, with sales, price, revenue and market share with volume and value for each region. Analysis and Consumer Needs by major regions, types, applications in Global Air Separation Plant Market considering the past, present and future state of the Air Separation Plant industry.
Some of the major players in global air separation plant market include
- Air Liquide
- The Linde Group
- Praxair Technology, Inc.
- Air Products and Chemicals, Inc
- Messer
- TAIYO NIPPON SANSO CORPORATION
- Universal Industrial Gases, Inc.
- ENERFLEX LTD
- TechNex
- Yingde Gases
Report Definition:
Air separation plant deals with separation of atmospheric air into nitrogen and oxygen. Sometimes it also deals with other gases such as argon, and other gases. It has its wide application in iron & steel, oil & gas, chemical, healthcare, and others. Stringent safety and environmental regulations may act as the major driver in the growth of air separation plant market. Technical and cost factors may hamper the market.
Report Segmentation:
On the basis of gas:
- Nitrogen
- Oxygen
- Argon
- Others
On the basis of process:
- Cryogenic
- Non-Cryogenic
The non-cryogenic segment is sub segmented into:
- Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA)
- Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption (VPSA)
- Membrane Separation
On the basis of end-user:
- Iron & Steel
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical
- Healthcare
- Others
The oil & gas segment is sub segmented into:
- Upstream
- Downstream
The upstream segment is sub segmented into:
- Pipe Laying & Construction
- Gas Lifting & Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)
- Pipe Inserting & Leak Testing
- Underbalanced Drilling
- Natural Gas Sweetening
The downstream segment is sub segmented into:
- Gasification & Catalytic Cracking
- Blanketing
- Purging and Drying
The other segment is sub segmented into:
- Food & Beverage
- Glass Industry
- Coal Gasification
The food & beverage segment is sub segmented into:
- Food
- Beverage
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Stringent safety and environmental regulations
- Growing demand from healthcare sector
- Increased demand for photovoltaic products and plasma display channels
- Growing industrial development activities in MEA
- Technical and cost factors
Competitive Analysis:
The global air separation plant market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Market Segmentation
3. Market Overview
4. Executive Summary
5. Premium Insights
6. Global, By Component
7. Product Type
8. Delivery
9. Industry Type
10. Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
11. Company Landscape
12. Company Profiles
13. Related Reports
