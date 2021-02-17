Allulose Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 – 2025

Allulose is a kind of low energy monosaccharide sugar which is present in very small quantities in the products. The level of sweetness of allulose is 70% sweet as compared with sucrose. Allulose contains many health benefits such as improving insulin resistance in the body, hypoglycemic controls (mineral-chromium), and antioxidant enhancement and formation in the body of an individual. Allulose contains the taste, texture and the performance like sugar, but it does not has calories and hence many health concisions individuals are shifting their preference towards consuming healthy food products which has low calorie present in the foods. Manufacturers are widely using allulose in their food products as it adds bulk and texture to the food products along with working in combination with other sweeteners. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of allulose in various food products and is generally recognized as safe (GRAS) product. Allulose does not raise the blood sugar levels in the diabetic patients and hence is mostly used by health concisions people globally.

Global Allulose: Market Segmentation

The global allulose market is segmented on the basis of form, application and region. The allulose market is segmented on the basis of forms such as powder, liquid, and others. The global allulose market is segmented on the basis of application in which allulose is used in application such as pharmaceuticals as a gelling agent in medicines and drugs, in savory dishes such as soups, sauerkraut, sauces, toppings, pickles and salads and in beverages such as health drinks, soft drinks and others. Allulose is also widely used in various products such as yogurt, ice cream, bakery products, and other low calorie foods. Allulose is widely used as a stabilizing and thickening agent for various bakery products such as biscuits, cakes, rye breads, meat dishes. Hence, the global allulose market is expected to significantly increase the revenue contribution over the forecast period.

Global Allulose Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global allulose industry can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. Globally, among all regions, North America has developed as the dominant region in global Allulose market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Increasing demand for allulose as a thickening agent in various end use applications, has strengthened the growth of global allulose market and hence is projected to significantly expand the revenue contribution of the market over the forecast period.

Global Allulose Market: Growth Drivers

The global Allulose market driving factors are increasing demand for ready-to-eat snack foods coupled with the convenience of foods. Increasing opportunities in bakery industry is also another factor in driving the Allulose market along with rising in production of Allulose as a result of stabilizing agents used in various food applications. Manufacturers are focusing on providing healthier product offerings. Allulose helps in improving various savory products thickening and is used by various manufacturers worldwide. Allulose is also used as a stabilizing agent in various pharmaceutical drugs and medicines. Allulose contains the taste, texture and the performance like sugar, but it does not has calories and hence many health concisions individuals are shifting their preference towards consuming healthy food products which has low calorie present in the foods. Hence, the global Allulose market is expected to observe robust growth over the forecast period.

Global Allulose Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global Allulose market include Anderson Global Group, Tate & Lyle, Matsutani Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang, Quest Labs, and others. The companies are expected to expand their business by enhancing their product portfolio in global allulose market. The companies are projected to frame certain strategies in future in order to gain the competitive advantage in global allulose market till 2025.