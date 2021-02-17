Anti Foaming Agents Market Analysis, Size, Share, Drivers By Evonik, Elementis Global, Kemira, Ashland, Shin-Etsu, Ecolab, Dow Performance Silicones, Wacker Chemie, Air Products, BASF, Others

Anti Foaming Agents Market report provides a thorough synopsis on the study for Anti Foaming Agents Market and how it is changing the Chemical and Materials industry. Anti Foaming Agents Market report provides the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Some of the major players operating in the global anti foaming agents market are –

BASF

Evonik Industries

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

DOW Corning Corporation

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Ashland Inc.

Kemira OYJ

Elementis PLCO

EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

Many More.

The Global Anti Foaming Agents Market is expected to reach USD 7.40 billion by 2025, from USD 5.70 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-anti-foaming-agents-market

Report Definition:

Anti-foaming agents are surface-active materials that remove foam or prevent foam formation in various processes such as commercial, manufacturing, or industrial. Foam is usually created during blending or mixing, and during filtration & filling procedures resulting in reduced equipment capacity as well as increased processing time and expense. Thus, to cope up with the problem of foam formation, different types of anti-foaming agents or air release agents are used. These anti foaming agents can be water based, oil based, silicone based, or can be made up of any other material. Foam is an unwanted by-product created during the production of various substances. The chemical industry is constantly trying to minimise the production of foam from different biochemical materials. Biochemical substances such as protein can easily remove foam. The anti-foaming agent has various applications such as in paints and coating, water treatment and many more. Water is a basic need in almost all chemical process and hence its treatment process is gaining lot of momentum. According to an article published by global water intelligence, it has been estimated that the water technologies has grown at the market value of USD 7 billion in the year 2015. The major players in the anti-foaming agent market are making numerous developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres (R&D), and new plants for contributing to the growth of the anti-foaming agents market. Companies such as Evonik has introduced new specialty additive for safe food packaging combined with exceptional performance such as anti-foaming properties. The products are Airase 5355, Airase 5655, and Airase 4655 defoamers, as well as a new wetting agent, Surfynol 355 surfactant. All three products were developed specifically for use in food packaging applications.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing awareness, new regulatory guidelines, and environment concerns

With continuously expanding applications in various end user industries

Environmental concerns & regulatory guidelines regarding release of effluents through different industries as well as control on VOC emissions

Limited awareness regarding the product and projected reverse trends for it.

Rising demand from Asia-pacific

High loading levels of antifoaming agent in the industrial process

Order a copy of Global Anti Foaming Agents Market Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-anti-foaming-agents-market

Report Segmentation:

The global anti foaming agents market is segmented based on source, type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type:

Water-Based Antifoaming Agent

Oil-Based Antifoaming Agent

Silicone–Based Antifoaming Agent

Other Antifoaming Agents (Eo-/Po-Based)

On the basis of application:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textiles

Others

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global anti foaming agents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anti-foaming agents for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What will the market size be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key players in the market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

What will be the growth rate in 2024?

Which strategies are used by top players in the Global Anti Foaming Agents Market?

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-anti-foaming-agents-market/

Research Methodology of Global Anti Foaming Agents Market:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Sopan Gedam

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]