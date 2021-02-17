ASEAN & South Asia Dyestuff for Textile Market Insights, Share, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2023

The growth of the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile market is mainly driven by the tremendously high demand of dyestuff from the home textile and automotive textile industries, in emerging economies. The apparel industry is witnessing tremendous growth in the current scenario, owing to the surge in demand for apparels such as outerwear, jeans, t-shirts, innerwear, shorts, dresses, trousers, children’s wear, and socks, across the world. For instance, as per NDP Group, Inc., in 2016, the apparel sales in the U.S. increased by 19% for men’s, women’s, and children’s apparels. Accordingly, the demand for dyestuff (black color) used in the manufacturing process of these wide range of apparels is also growing.

To Browse Full Report Visit Here: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asean-and-south-asia-dyestuff-for-textile-market

On the basis of type, the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile market is segmented into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes, direct dyes, acid dyes, sulfur dyes, and others. Reactive dyes held the largest share of the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile market, in terms of both value and volume, in 2016. The main characteristic of reactive dyes is the formation of a covalent bond with cellulose, which is the key component of cotton fibers, making it the most permanent of all dyes. This makes reactive dyes a preferred choice over other dyes in the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile market.

In terms of value, disperse dyes are the fastest growing segment in the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile market, and are expected to maintain the same trend during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that among all types of dyes, only disperse dyes are effective for “Normal” polyester.

Request For Sample Pages: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asean-and-south-asia-dyestuff-for-textile-market/report-sample

Some of the key players operating in the ASEAN and South Asia dyestuff for textile industry are Huntsman Corporation; Krishna Dyestuff Company; Monarch Dyestuffs Industries and Exports Ltd.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited; Lanxess AG; E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company; BASF SE; Atul Ltd.; Hangzhou Sunshine Chemicals Co., Ltd; and Arkema Group.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com