Autonomous Military Vehicles Market – Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2019 – 2025

A military vehicle is a type of vehicle that includes all land combat and transportation vehicles, which are designed for or are significantly used by military forces. Many military vehicles have vehicle armour plate or off-road capabilities or both.

With a complete study of the growth opportunities for companies across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA, our industry research analysts have estimated that countries in the Americas will constitute the maximum growth of this autonomous military vehicle market throughout the predicted period.

According to our market research experts, the semi- autonomous vehicle will account for the maximum growth of the market. Additionally, the report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various end-user segments in the growth of the autonomous military vehicle market size.

The global Autonomous Military Vehicles market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Autonomous Military Vehicles volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Autonomous Military Vehicles market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman

BAE Systems

Elbit Systems

Polaris Industries

RUAG Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Fully Autonomous Vehicle

Segment by Application

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Strike Missions

Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR)

Other

