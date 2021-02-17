Bioabsorbable Stents Market Comprehensive Review of its Applications Growth Opportunities, and Demand Forecast to 2024

The increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and increasing number of obese people worldwide are some of the major growth drivers for the global bioabsorbable stents market. CVDs are characterized by disorders of the heart and blood vessels. The major disorders include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease. People at risk of CVDs are affected with increased blood pressure, as well as obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.5 million people die from CVDs every year around the world.

The stringent government regulations for the approval of bioabsorbable stent, and high risk of side-effects associated with the implantation of stents in the body are some of the common factors, restraining the growth of the global bioabsorbable stents market. Moreover, the lack of awareness towards innovative and interventional applications of bioabsorbable stents, and lack of reimbursement policies are also hindering the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market, especially in the developing countries. However countries, such as India and China are expected to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to increasing aging population and growing incidences of CVDs.

Geographically, Europe leads the global bioabsorbable stents market, due to increasing awareness about therapeutic applications of stent technology in the treatment of CVDs. In addition, the huge investment by key players for the development of biodegradable stents and rapid product approval are propelling the growth of the bioabsorbable stents market in the region. The Asia-Pacific bioabsorbable stents market is growing with a significant rate, owing to increasing aging population and increasing prevalence of CVDs.

Some of the major players operating in global bioabsorbable stents market include, Zorion Medical, Tepha, S3V Vascular Technologies, REVA Medical, Medlogics Device Corporation, Kyoto Medical Planning, ICON Interventional Systems, Elixir Medical Corporation, Biotronik, Arterial Remodelling Technologies Arterius, Amaranth Medical, and Abbott Vascular.

