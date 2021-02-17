Capsule Endoscopes Market Comprehensive Review of its Top Companies, Investment trend, Growth Opportunities, Drivers, Technology & Future Prospects

Global capsule endoscopes market is growing with a significant rate due to demand for faster and accurate diagnostic tools, for managing the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, colorectal cancer, and government initiatives. Moreover, increasing aging population and introduction of technologically advanced capsules such as Wi-Fi enabled capsule and longer battery life capsule are expected to support the capsule endoscopes market to grow in the coming years. Aging increases the risk of gastrointestinal disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, CRC, and appendicitis.

The capsule endoscope is a pill size device that comprises of camera, batteries, transmitter and light source to identify digestive disorders and record the images of digestive tract used in the diagnosis of the intestinal diseases. The capsule is swallowed by the patient and it takes the picture of the gastrointestinal tract, which is examined by the professional. Capsule endoscopes are generally used to diagnose the area of bleeding and detect ulcers, inflammatory bowel disease, polyps and tumors in small intestine.

On the basis of products, the capsule endoscopes market is categorized as esophageal capsule, small bowel capsule and colon capsule. Small bowel capsule leads the capsule endoscopes market under products category due to its rising usage in multiple medical conditions such as, inflammatory bowel disease, small bowel neoplastic lesions, obscure gastrointestinal tract bleeding, and suspected Crohn’s disease. The Colon capsule segment is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to rising demand of less invasive diagnosis platform.

Some of the competitors in the capsule endoscopes market are Olympus Corporation, Capso Vision Inc., Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology Co., RF System lab, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Given Imaging Ltd., and IntroMedic Co., Ltd.

