Cardiac Bio-implant Devices Market Demand, Sales and Consumption Status and Growth Opportunities Demand Forecast to 2023

The global cardiac bio-implant devices market is witnessing growth due to high incidences of cardiovascular diseases and increasing geriatric population. The massive unexplored cardiac bio-implant devices market in the emerging economies is creating ample opportunities for the growth of the global cardiac bio-implant devices market, at a considerable rate in the coming years. The advanced research and development activities and new product developments by the major players are supporting the demand for cost effective and efficient cardiac bio-implant devices, thus fuelling the growth of the global cardiac bio-implant devices market.

The global cardiac bio-implant devices market is segmented into pacing devices, stents and related implants, and structural cardiac implants. The pacing devices segment comprises implantable cardiac pacemakers (ICPs), implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), cardiac resynchronization therapy devices (CRTs) and pacing accessories. The stents and related implants segment includes coronary stents, peripheral stents and stent-related implants; whereas, the structural cardiac implants segment comprises heart valves and accessories, insertable loop recorders/implantable heart monitors, and ventricular-assist devices.

The key players operating in the global cardiac bio-implant devices market are St. Jude Medical Inc., Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Sorin Group, Abbott and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

