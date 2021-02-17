Chemical Surface Treatments Market Comprehensive Study 2018: AkzoNobel, Atotech Group, Henkel, Chemetall, PPG Industries, NIPPON PAINT CO., LTD., The Dow Chemical Company, Coral, Houghton International, Elementis Global

Chemical Surface Treatments Market report provides historical data along with future forecast and detailed analysis for Chemical Surface Treatments Market on a global and regional level. This research study helps the purchaser to understand the various drivers and restraints impacting Chemical Surface Treatments Market during the forecast period. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Top Key Competitors:

Platform Specialty Products Corporation

Atotech

NOF CORPORATION

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Chemetall

Nihon Parkerizing Co.,Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc

The Dow Chemical Company

Advanced Chemical Company

Coral

Houghton International Inc.

McGean-Rohco Inc.

A Brite Company

Coventya International

Uyemura & CO.,LTD.

Grauer & Weil India Ltd.

Industrial Metal Plating Inc.

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC.

RASCHIG GmbH.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Wuhan Jadechem International Trade Co.,Ltd

Aequs

AkzoNobel N.V.

Elementis plc

Among others.

Global Chemical Surface Treatments Market is expected to reach USD 17.49 billion by 2025, from USD 11.23 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Chemical Surface Treatments Market, By Type {Cleaners, Plating Chemicals, Conversion Coatings, Others (Proprietary Additives, Inhibitors, Paint Strippers)}, By Base Material {Metals, Plastics, Others (Glass and Wood)}, By End-Use Industry (Transportation, Construction, General Industry, Industrial Machinery, Packaging, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis:

The global chemical surface treatments market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of chemical surface treatments market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing automotive industry

Increasing demand for durable and wear-resistant products

Increasing losses due to corrosion

Stringent government regulations

Report Segmentation:

Based on type:

Cleaners

Plating Chemicals

Conversion Coatings

Others

The others market segment is sub segmented into:

Proprietary Additives

Inhibitors

Paint Strippers

Detackifiers

Conditioners

On the basis of base material:

Metals

Plastics

Others

The others market segment is sub segmented into:

Glass

Wood

Based on end-use industry:

Transportation

Construction

General Industry

Industrial Machinery

Packaging

Others

The others market segment is sub segmented into:

Electrical & Electronics

Medical Devices

Based on geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Market Definition:

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the chemical surface treatments market in the next 8 years. Chemical surface treatments are mainly used for the improvement in the performance of the metal and alloy corrosion. It can be observed that the metals resist corrosion in the best way if they are clean and smooth and the chemical treatments have common feature that they cleans up the whole surface of the steel. Surface modification and coatings are used for purposes of adhesion, wettability, biocompatibility, scratch and abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, barrier properties, and more. Chemical surface treatments are segregated into four categories pickling, passivation, use of chelating agents and electro polishing. In March 2017, Nippon Paint Holdings (a Japanese paint and paint products manufacturing and surface treatments company) has acquired Dunn-Edwards Corporation. The Osaka, Japan-based Nippon Paint will maintain the Dunn-Edwards brand and its premium range of paints. Nippon Paint is re-counted as the world’s fourth largest paint company in sales. Dunn-Edwards is a California-based supplier of paint products used in home interiors and construction projects. Nippon Paint expects that by expanding into the U.S.’s booming architectural paint market through Dunn-Edwards it can bump up sales in the countries other than Japan. This merger has provided Nippon Paint with a platform for growth throughout the United States, driving the chemical surface treatments market in the coming times.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

