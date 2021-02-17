Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Checkout the Unexpected Future 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution Market Size,Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

CHG (Chlorhexidine Gluconate), with its exceptionally persistent and broad spectrum antimicrobial properties, have led to its recognition as the most effective agent available for surgical scrubbing, hand washing, patient pre-op prepping and skin wound cleansing.



North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market, while the Asia-Pacific is the second sales volume market for Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution in 2017.

In the industry, Xttrium profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Ecolab and Molnlycke Health ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 21.00%, 14.66% and 8.00% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are five mainly types of Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution, including CHG 2% Solution, CHG 4% Solution, CHG 20% Solution, CHG 0.12% Solution and Other. And CHG 4% Solution is the main type for Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution, and the CHG 4% Solution reached a sales volume of approximately 5052 MT in 2017, with 43.85% of global sales volume.

In 2018, the global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution market size was 160 million US$ and it is expected to reach 190 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Xttrium

Ecolab

Molnlycke Health

3M

Becton Dickinson Co

Sunstar

Clorox Healthcare

Sage Prods

STERIS

Bajaj Medical LLC



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CHG 2% Solution

CHG 4% Solution

CHG 20% Solution

CHG 0.12% Solution

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Skin Preparation

Surgical Preparation

Pharmaceutical Product

Cosmetics Additive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.



