Chlorine Market 2024 Industry SWOT Analysis by TOP Leaders Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd.

The Global Chlorine Market accounted for USD 29.50 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The drivers and limitations of the market can be understood with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces tool.

Competitive Landscape

The global chlorine market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Player Involves

Akzo Nobel N.V., Formosa Plastics Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, Ineos Group Limited, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OLIN Corporation, PPV AG, Tata Chemicals Ltd., The DOW Chemical Company, Tosoh Corporation, Chlorine Specialties, Inc., Seatex Ltd., Fluid Metering, Inc., The STUTZ Company, AquaPhoenix Scientific Inc., BASF, Westlake Chemical, Packed Chlorine and many more.

Global Chlorine Segment by Application

EDC/PVC

Water Treatment chemicals

C1/C2 Aromatics

Organic Chemicals

Inorganic Chemicals

Propylene Oxide

Pulp & Paper

Major Market Drivers:

High demand in pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals sector

Increasing demand of PVC, mainly from Construction sector

Market Restraint:

Stringent government regulations

Harmful environmental Impact

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Diaphragm Process

Membrane Cell Process

Mercury Cell Process

