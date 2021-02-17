Comprehensive analysis on Global Medical Device Connectivity Market 2024 | Key Players are: Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Digi International Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc.

The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Report also provides an in-depth survey of key market players based on an organization’s various objectives, such as profiling, product outline, production quantity, the raw material required and the organization’s financial health. The study also covers the analysis of price trends and product portfolio of different companies.

Global Medical Device Connectivity Market, By Type (Integration Software, Connectivity Hardware (Wired, Wireless (Wi-Fi, WMTS, Bluetooth), By Applications (Electronic Medical Record, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Community Healthcare, Clinics, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Key points mentioned in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels

To gain detailed overview of parent market Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

Changing market dynamics of the industry

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Market Analysis: The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market has accounted for USD 5.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 46.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% in the forecasted period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players in this market are Cerner Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Digi International Inc., McKesson Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Honeywell HomeMed LLC, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, eDevice Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Lantronix Inc., GE Healthcare Ltd., Silex Technology America, Inc., NantHealth, Spectrum Medical and, True Process, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global medical devices connectivity market is segmented based on product type application, end user and geography.

On the basis of product the market is segmented into integration software and connectivity hardware. Connectivity hardware is further segmented based on product types into wired and wireless solutions. Wired solutions include segments such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and WMTS.

Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, community healthcare, clinics and others. Hospitals segment dominate the market with more than 60% market share in 2016 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 35.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. On the basis of application the market is segmented into electronic medical record (EMR), patient monitoring and others.

Based on geography the global medical device connectivity market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. U.S. is expected to dominate the market due to the rising need of healthcare data integration and changes in healthcare regulations. Medical device connectivity tools will help to U.S. healthcare model to shift from episodic model to dynamic continuous monitoring, leading to betterment of healthcare.

Major Market Competitors: Global Medical Device Connectivity Market

