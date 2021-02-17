Concrete Cooling Market Size, Demand, Top Vendors (KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH, Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc. & ConCool LLC), Cost Structures and Forecasts to 2024

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Concrete Cooling MarketPress Release

The global concrete cooling market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period (2016-2022). The global market is being driven by   increasing demand from the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. Additionally,  the growth is being propelled by increasing demand for concrete cooling   systems from other countries having high temperature.

The necessity to control volume change, induced primarily by temperature change in mass concrete, has led to the development of cooling and insulating systems for use in mass concrete construction. Lesser growth opportunities in North America and European regions are adversely affecting the global market growth.

The global concrete cooling market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into water cooling, ice cooling, air cooling and liquid nitrogen cooling. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into highway construction, port, dams, nuclear reactors, and others.

Some of the key players in the global concrete cooling market are KTI-Plersch Kältetechnik GmbH, Fujian Snowman Co. Ltd., Coldcrete Inc., ConCool LLC, LINTEC Germany GmbH, Icelings, North Star Ice Equipment Corporation, Recom Ice Systems and Focusun Refrigeration Corporation.

