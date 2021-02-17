Cultured Meat Market to 2025: Global Study On Supermeat, Just, Inc., Integriculture Inc, Francisco-based Memphis Meats, MosaMeat, Brooklyn-based Modern Meadow, Others

Cultured Meat Market report is a synopsis on the study of the Chemical and Materials industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The report is a directly focuses on all the key players and brands as their moves can always make a difference when it comes to sales, import, export and revenue at a global level because of their recent developments, products launches, research, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions.

The report also takes the help of SWOT analysis when to come to finding all the drivers and restrains of the Cultured Meat Market, while also showing all the CAGR levels of historic year 2016, base year 2017 and forecast year 2018-2025.

The key players operating in the global cultured meat market are –

Mosameat

Memphis Meats

Supermeat

Just, Inc.

Integriculture Inc

Francisco-based Memphis Meats

MosaMeat

Brooklyn-based Modern Meadow

Tel Aviv-based Super Meat

Brooklyn-based Finless Food



Segmentation: Global Cultured Meat Market

By Source

Poultry

Pork

Beef

Duck

By End User

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Hot Dogs

Other

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis: Global Cultured Meat Market

The Global Cultured Meat Market is expected to reach USD 16.01 million by 2025, from USD 15.0 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The cultured meat is a type of meat which is produced from in vitro nature cell. This meat is produced by taking different cells from various animals and growing them in a medium which is rich in nutrients. These cells can be multiplied to a great extent and a single cell can be used to manufacture a good amount of meat. In order to manufacture this meat in a bulk quantity various steps are needed to be taken under consideration. The cultured meat is the most favoured solution around the globe for increasing the meat requirement ever. These meat products also provide with favourable level of saturated fat and reduce the environmental impact. Cargill (U.S.) which is one of the key players of the protein market has committed to invest and grow its traditional protein business which is derived from animal. The company is committed to invest nearly up to USD 700 million in protein industry which is predictable in north of America.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for alternative protein

Technological advancements in cellular agriculture

Enhanced food safety

Environmental sustainability

Focus on animal welfare

Market Restraint:

Stringent regulatory environment

High set up cost

Competitive Landscape:

The global cultured meat market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cultured meat market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. to know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global cultured meat market

Analyse and forecast the cultured meat market on the basis of end-user, source.

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

This Report Consists of:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Global, By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

