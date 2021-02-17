Decorative Concrete Market 2025: Top Key Players Huntsman International LLC, Boral Ltd

Introduction: Decorative Concrete Market

Globally, Concrete is the only material which can provide a finish, strength, durability and structural capabilities to the residential and non-residential building. Traditionally concrete is the oldest material used to build. In the last couple of years, some extremely significant developments have allowed to adapt the concrete to building industry, for decorative concrete achievements. The properties of the concrete have been adopted and enhanced to create specific mortars for finish uses. The result is that concrete is become stronger, functional, thinner, and an attractive material for decoration. Now a days, innovative technology and differential techniques make decorative concrete an even more versatile design choice to the end use customers.

Decorative concrete is the concrete which is useful and provide an aesthetic enhancement to a structure which has been advocated by design consultants and architects. The conversion of the concrete into decorative concrete is done through the various ways by adding variety of materials during the pouring process, several colors are also added to enhance the beauty of the final finished products.

Commercial buildings such as hotels, office buildings, malls, etc. spend a significant share of their revenue on decorative concrete in order to maintain visual stature and aesthetics of their state of the art facilities. Increasing number of commercial buildings get developed every year is further expected to push the demand for decorative concrete over the coming years.

Market Dynamics: Decorative Concrete Market

The global market for decorative concrete is expected to thrive the demand in between the forecast period. There are many significant factors which can drive the growth of the decorative concrete such as, increasing residential and commercial projects, per capita consumption of the customers, along with this growing demand from construction industry is an added advantage to the growth for decorative concrete. On the basis of product types, stained type of decorative concrete is expected to register healthy growth in terms of CAGR and is expected to hold majority of market share in terms of value and volume in between the 2017 and 2025. Growing economies in developed regions are the drivers which can lift the market growth of decorative concrete along with this increasing demand from residential and non-residential is also expected to drive the demand of decorative concrete market. The properties of decorative concrete make it popular such as its extreme durable nature, easy way to maintain, and simultaneously larger life span. Manufacturers in the decorative concrete market have strong opportunity due to the high demand and rapid growth of this concrete in end use markets and comparatively cheap prices as compared to other concrete types. Polishing of the concrete is the new trend in the decorative concrete market which can provide smooth finishing to the floor, now a days diamond polishing is the recent trend in the decorative concrete market.

Based on the geographical regions, The Asia pacific is the fastest growing market in between the forecast period followed by Western Europe and North America. China is estimated to be the lucrative growth in by 2025 end.

Market Segmentation: Decorative Concrete Market

The decorative concrete market is segmented on the basis of services, application

On the basis of product types, the decorative concrete market is segmented into:

Stamped Concrete

Stenciled Concrete

Colored Concrete

Epoxy Coatings

Others (dyes, Engravings, Etc.)

On the basis of application, the decorative concrete market is segmented into:

Pool Decks

Walls

Floors

Patios

Others

On the basis of end user, the decorative concrete market is segmented into:

Residential

Non-Residential Commercial Academics Others



Regional Outlook: Decorative Concrete Market

On the basis of region, The Western Europe market accounted for the significant market share among all regions in 2016. However, Germany accounted for the lucrative growth in the Western Europe followed by United Kingdom and France. The U.K. is expected to register healthy CAGR in Western Europe during the forecast period due to the upsurge of housing activities in the country. The Western Europe market has been a leader with respect to product innovation, in terms of quality and application development.

