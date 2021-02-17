Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) is a medical imaging technology which provides storage and access to images for multiple applications. Departmental PACS enables timely access to images, departmental data, and interpretations.

It eliminates the need to carry hard copies and allows images to be stored in digital format. Radiology personnel can manage patient records, and access information from different locations. Interfacing with various automation systems within hospital or institutions is a prime benefit of departmental PACS technology.

The global Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AGFA Healthcare

Epic Systems

Fujifilm Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By product

Radiology PACS

Cardiology PACS

Others

By compnonent

Services

Software

Hardware

By deployment

Services

Software

Hardware

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospitals

Laboratories

Office Based Physicians

