Dewatering Equipment Market Sales Volume, Status, Growth, Opportunities and Demand by 2024 | BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Celanese Corporation & Lanxess AG

The global dewatering equipment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growth in the global market is being driven by increasing awareness for sludge disposal, growing population, rapid urbanization and increased requirement for sludge treatment due to increased sludge production.

Dewatering equipment are designed to disperse water from solids by means of force, including vacuum and centrifugal motion. Dewatering equipment are efficient in reducing solids handling or disposal expenses that are charged on a unit-weight basis.

Geographically, the global dewatering equipment market has been spread across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global dewatering equipment market, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players in the global dewatering equipment market are BASF SE, SABIC, Evonik Industries AG, Solvay S.A., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Celanese Corporation, Lanxess AG, Eastman Chemical Company,Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics Corporation, Arkema SA, and LG Chem.

