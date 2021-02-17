Diaper Rash Cream Market: Historical, Current and Projected Market Size, Competitive landscape & Forecast 2028

Natural personal care product trend has penetrated the diaper rash cream industry too, wherein parents are preferring safe natural ingredients in baby products over chemical ingredients. Manufactures in the diaper rash cream market are engaged in introducing herbal, plant-based product offerings that contain low amount of or no synthetic ingredients such as parabens, phthalates, silicones, petroleum and other common allergens.

Natural variants of the baby products including diaper rash cream contain natural additives that help in soothing and restoring baby’s natural skin health, allowing babies to stay fresh throughout the day. Led by increasing consumer obsession for organic products, baby care products including diaper rash creams are now offered as total organic variants. These organic diaper rash creams are dermatologically and clinically tested, thereby gaining significant traction.

Healthcare industry remains a prominent end user of the diaper rash cream wherein doctors and caregivers give high priority to prevent several staph infections in infants and toddlers. Innovative and specialized diaper rash creams are developed that allow single-hand, single-use herbal cream application without the need of changing baby’s diaper in hospital environments.

Currently, manufacturers of baby care products are engaged in increasing their brand exposure. Diaper rash creams are available across multiple sales channel ranging from hypermarkets to specialty store to online retailers.

Diaper Rash Cream Market Outlook

Diapers are mainly worn by infants and babies who are not yet toilet trained, and by kids who experience bedwetting. Babies may require diaper five or more times a day. They are more prone to diaper rash that solid and wet diapers can irritate baby’s delicate skin. Indeed, if the baby is in a wet diaper for a long time then, he/she will be more susceptible to getting a rash. Diaper rash is a red, patchy irritation found on the baby skin in the genital part. Rashes are caused by many reasons such as irritation owing to moisture from urine, bowel movements, diarrhea, diaper chafing to sensitive skin, allergic reaction to diapers, laundry detergent, lotion, and many more. Thus, companies are developing various innovative products such as diaper rash cream and ointment which can apply to the affected area for faster relief, Heal, and protection. Manufacturers in the diaper rash cream market are focusing on developing novel products with an effective moisture barrier like zinc oxide or petrolatum that keeps baby’s skin dry whereas avoiding ingredients that could irritate baby’s skin.

Reasons for Covering Diaper Rash Cream Market Title

Rising demand for hygiene products, emerging trend of product premiumization, growing consumer awareness towards clean label products, and changing consumer behavior as well as preferences are the factors influencing the growth of the diaper rash cream market in the near future. Additionally, increasing bacterial infection, frequently use of baby diapers, introducing a new type of food into baby diet or antibiotics can also cause a rash along with rapidly growing demand for multifunctional products. Frequently launch of diaper rash cream with new ingredients such as high percentage of zinc oxide content for diaper rash treatment and rise in awareness about the health issues of infants and babies are some another factors fueling the growth of the diaper rash cream market during the forecast period.

Global Diaper Rash Cream: Market Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global diaper rash cream market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of sales channel, the global diaper rash cream market has been segmented as –

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Discount Stores Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Independent Small Groceries

Online Retailer Company Websites 3 rd Party Websites



Global Diaper Rash Cream Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global diaper rash cream market are Bayer AG, Chicco USA, Tubby Todd Inc., Beiersdorf Inc., Sebapharma, Babo Botanicals LLC, Johnson & Johnson, The Honest Company, Inc., Summer Laboratories, The Natural Baby Company, LLC, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Dani Kenney Co., Earth Mama Organics Company, Weleda Company, and others.

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Rapidly growing skin care products industry, rise in health concerns along with consumers are demanding for plant-based extracts such as jojoba, honeysuckle diaper rash cream are some of the leading factors driving the growth of the global diaper rash cream market. Moreover, growing research and development investments, new product development in diaper rash cream products which leads to enhanced product performance and efficiency coupled with diaper rash cream marketers are implementing sophisticated marketing programs and aggressive marketing strategies to increase brand awareness, strengthen customer base, retain buyer’s attention, as well as increase market penetration, are some of the key trends which are expected to gain attraction in the diaper rash cream market in the near future.