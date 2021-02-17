Disposable Contact Lenses Market 2018-2028: Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast 2028
Disposable Contact Lenses Market Outlook
Over the last 100 years, consumers are using contact lenses to neutralize refractive errors as well as to optimize visual acuity. Contact lenses can be an excellent option for people who are interested in an alternative to glasses or seeking to wear contact lenses during sports activities or festivals. Nowadays, disposable contact lenses are extremely popular. Disposable contact lenses are considered to be an alternative to hard lenses as they tend to be more comfortable, far superior in wearability, and last longer. Contact lenses are also prescribed by a licensed optometrist to help people how to get the full benefit of contact lenses coupled with reducing the chances of developing visibility problems. The key trend in the market is changing lifestyle needs specifically shifting to a digitally led life. Various research studies show that more than half of all millennials use digital devices more than 9 hours a day. Thus, this shifting in the consumer behavior brings new requirements for the disposable contact lenses owing to constant re-focus on digital devices can lead to eyes dryness, tiredness, and redness. Companies are focusing on addressing these needs and introducing novel disposable contact lenses to deliver the best possible customer experience.
Reasons for Covering Disposable Contact Lenses Market Title
Expanding trend of color lenses to improve or change eye color, increase in prevalence of visual deficiencies such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, hyperopia coupled with a rise in eye health conscious people as well as accelerating contact lenses industry worldwide are the factors influencing the growth of disposable contact lenses market in the near future. Additionally, technological advancement such as silicone hydrogel based disposable contact lenses, expanding research and development activities, introduction of novel products with innovative features sharp vision, durability, permeability, lightweight, and others, and growing geriatric population globally are some other factors fueling the growth of disposable contact lenses market during the forecast period. However, side effects associated with disposable contact lenses such as discomfort, dryness, red eyes, eye infections, and others along with government regulations may hamper the growth of disposable contact lenses during the forecast period.
Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8100
Global Disposable Contact Lenses: Market Segmentation
On the basis of product type, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –
- Corrective
- Cosmetic Lens
- Prosthetic Lens
- Therapeutic Lens
On the basis of design, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –
- Toric
- Spherical
- Bifocal
- Multifocal
On the basis of material type, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –
- Hydrogel
- Polymers
On the basis of usage, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –
- Daily
- Weekly
- Monthly
- Yearly
On the basis of the distribution channel, the global disposable contact lenses market has been segmented as –
- Optical Stores
- Multi-Brand Stores
- Independent Brand Stores
- Online Retailer
- Others
Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global disposable contact lenses market are The Cooper Companies, Inc., Novartis International AG, Johnson & Johnson, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Blanchard Lab, ZEISS International, Alcon Company, Hoya Corporation, and others.
In June 2016, Alcon Company introduced two new disposable contact lenses namely ‘Dailies Total1-multifocal’- water gradient daily disposable contact lenses and ‘AIR OPTIX plus HydraGlyde’ to expand its product portfolio. The built-in water gradient new disposable contact lenses deliver comfort to customers even after a full day of wear.
Regional analysis includes:
- North America (U.S., Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
- Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
- CIS and Russia
- Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)
Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8100
Key Data Points Covered in the Report
Some of the key data points covered in our report include:
- An overview of the market, including background and evolution
- Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential
- Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends
- Detailed value chain analysis of the market
- Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study
- In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants
- Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario
- Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants
- Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint