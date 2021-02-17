E-Passports Market 2018 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
E-passports are used to authenticate the identity of a traveler during international travels. This technology stores data about the traveler on a smart chip, which bears a unique identification number, and a digital signature.
In terms of geography, APAC accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period.
In 2017, the global e-Passports market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Gemalto
Shanghai Mite Speciality & Precision Printing
India Security Press
Beijing Jinchen Cvic Security Printing
Bundesdruckerei
Japan National Printing Bureau
Goznak
Casa da Moeda do Brasil
Canadian Bank Note
Royal Mint of Spain
Polish Security Printing Works
Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato
Iris Corporation Berhad
Semlex Group
Veridos
Morpho
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Ordinary E-passport
Service & Diplomatic E-Passport
Market segment by Application, split into
Adults
Children
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and forecast the market size of e-Passports in global market.
To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.
To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.
To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
