Economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the demand for Enamels Market in the near future

Enamels are used as thin layer coatings that are applied primarily over ceramic materials. Enamels are used extensively in building and construction applications. They can be applied on hard, glossy coating surfaces. Floor enamel, a type of enamel, can be used over concrete, stairs, basements, porches, and patios. Enamels are employed in automotive components such as engines, brakes, etc. owing to their anti-corrosion properties. Enamel paint can be used on wood furniture, as it provides waterproofing. Enamels based upon various resins such as alkyds, epoxy, and polyurethane are commercially available. Enamels can also be used in electronics, power generation, and energy transmission applications. They offer high chemical resistance to electronic device components.

Enamels provide acid resistance, alkali resistance, and prevent atmospheric corrosion at room temperature and elevated temperatures. They possess high gloss and surface lubricity. They are generally produced from non-toxic, inert, and inorganic oxides. Enamels are substantially more scratch resistant and abrasion resistant than organic coatings due to their hardness, high gloss, and surface lubricity. They are available in a complete range of UV resistant color stable colors, which do not deteriorate over time. Coatings using enamels are generally fire resistant and enable the electronic system to withstand intermittent or long term heat. Porcelain enamels possess long shelf life. They do not delaminate from the substrate after application.

Enamels Market: Key Segments

Based on resin, the global enamels market can be segmented into alkyd, epoxy, and polyurethane. Polyurethane based enamel coatings offer various benefits that increase the sustainability and glossiness of surfaces. In terms of application, the global enamels market can be divided into building & construction, electrical & electronic insulation, furniture, and others. Enamels can be used to coat various surfaces such as metal, glass, and ceramics.

Rise in demand for paint and coatings in the building & construction sector is driving the demand for enamels. The usage of enamels has been rising due to their excellent water repellency, algae and fungus resistance, and gloss and color retention properties. Low maintenance cost and long shelf life are primary factors driving the demand for enamels. Economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to fuel the demand for enamels in the near future. Additionally, technological advancement and increase in product innovation are estimated to propel the enamels market. Substantial investment in infrastructure development by various governments in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to drive the global enamels market.

Enamels Market: Regional Outlook

The global enamels market expanded significantly in 2017. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Asia Pacific accounts for large share of the global enamels market. Rapid urbanization is fuelling the market in Asia Pacific. The market in the region is expanding at a significant pace. Increase in construction and renovation activities, especially in China and India, is boosting the enamels market in Asia Pacific. Availability of key resins such as epoxy, acrylic, and polyurethane is anticipated to propel the market in the region. Rise in renovation activities in North America, especially in the U.S., is augmenting the market in the region. Countries in Eastern Europe contribute significantly to the enamels market in Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand in the next few years due to the recent economic developments and rise in investment in construction projects in these regions.

Enamels Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global enamels market include The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, Akzo Nobel, BASF SE, and Axalta Coating Systems.