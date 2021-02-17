Electrophoresis Reagents Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025
Electrophoresis Reagents Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.94 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.44 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing levels of chronic diseases globally.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the launch of a new capillary electrophoresis (CE) system, which is designed for offering low-throughput, and cartridge-based system. It is designed for the usage in research, and diagnostic systems.
- In February 2017, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation in collaboration with Promega Corporation for the development of compact capillary electrophoresis (CE) sequencer.
Electrophoresis Reagents Market Key Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the electrophoresis reagents market are:-
- Agilent Technologies Inc.,
- BioAtlas,
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,
- GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY,
- Lonza,
- QIAGEN,
- Merck KGaA,
- Takara Bio Inc.,
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation,
- Thermo Fisher Scientific,
- Harvard Bioscience,
- SEBIA,
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.,
- ELITechGroup,
- Expedeon Ltd.,
- Biological Industries,
- Promega Corporation,
- Hoefer Inc,
- EUROCLONE S.p.A.,
- eu,
- Helena Laboratories Corporation,
- Apacor,
Competitive Analysis:
Global electrophoresis reagents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrophoresis reagents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing levels and prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to drive the market growth
- Increased awareness and technological developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Over consumption of time and resources in the process is also a restraint for the market growth
- Presence or availability of alternative technique and technologies is also acting as a restraint to the market growth
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Scope of the Report
- Market Definition
- Scope of the Study
- Definition
- Research Objective
- Assumptions
- Limitations
- Research Process
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Market Size Estimation
- Forecast Model
- Market Landscape
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Segment Rivalry
- Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
- Value Chain Analysis
- Technology Roadmap
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Major Application Analysis:
- Major Application Market Share
- Major Down Stream Customers Analysis
- Others Global
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:
- New Project SWOT Analysis
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Continued……….
Electrophoresis Reagents Market Segmentation:
- By Product
- Gels
- Agarose Gels
- Starch Gels
- Polyacrylamide Gels
- Dyes
- Ethidium Bromide (ETBR) Dyes
- Sybr Dyes
- Bromophenol Dyes
- Other Dyes
- Buffers
- Tris-Acetate-EDTA (TAE)
- Tris-Borate-EDTA (TBE)
- Others
- Others
- Gels
- By Technique
- Gel Electrophoresis
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- By Application
- Protein Analysis
- DNA & RNA Analysis
- By End-User
- Research Institutions
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
