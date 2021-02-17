Enterprise Project Management Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2025
Enterprise Project Management is the field of organizational development that supports organizations in managing integrally and adapting themselves to the changes of a transformation.
Scope of the Report:
The global Enterprise Project Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Enterprise Project Management.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Enterprise Project Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Enterprise Project Management market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Orangescrum
ProjectManager
Genius Project
Workfront
Planview
Easy Projects
Wrike
Clarizen
IFS
Microsoft
Cherwell
Unit4
e-Builder
Teamwork
ActiveCollab
Edaratgroup
Project Open
Oracle
Project Insight
PMware
Dassault Systèmes
Critigen
Ultra Consultants
Zilicus
P2ware
OpenProject
Saviom
OneVizion
Deltek
Triskell
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
