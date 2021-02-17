Eucalyptus Essential Oil Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2025

Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Introduction:

Eucalyptus essential oil is extracted through the steam distillation of Eucalyptus which is a diverse genus of flowering trees and shrubs. It is native to Australia and some of its species are also found in the adjacent areas of New Guinea and Indonesia. One of the main sources of eucalyptus essential oil is the Eucalyptus globulus which is an evergreen tree, one of the most widely cultivated trees in Australia. Eucalyptus essential oil possess several critical properties, such as antiseptic and anti-fungal properties. Eucalyptus essential oil is popularly known for being an insect repellent agent. The extraction of eucalyptus essential oil has a powerful synergistic effect which could be attributed to highest level of cineole, which is higher as compared to that of any other plant or herb i.e. 80 -95 percent. The eucalyptus essential oil has wide range of application in many of the industrial field.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20359

Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Segmentation:

Eucalyptus essential oil can be segmented into nature, application, end use and distributional channel.

On the basis of nature, eucalyptus essential oil can be segmented into organic and conventional. It is being anticipated that organic segment of eucalyptus essential oil has a higher share as compared to the conventional segment.

On the basis of application, eucalyptus essential oil can be segmented into anti-microbial agent, antiseptic agent, deodorizing agent and insect repellent agent. Owing to the fact that eucalyptus essential oil is being popularly used in the treatment of wounds, application of being antiseptic agent is expected to have higher value sales as compared to other applications.

On the basis of end use, eucalyptus essential oil can be segmented into the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry and others. Among these industries, the pharmaceutical industry is being expected to have higher volume share owing to the wide range of application it has in the industry.

On the basis of distribution, eucalyptus essential oil is segmented into direct and indirect channel. The indirect channel for eucalyptus essential oil is furthue sub- segmented into modern store format, medical store, departmental store and e-commerce retailers. Due to the easy availability of product facilitated in modern and medical store, this kind of stores has higher share in terms of volume and value sales. Due to rising internet penetration in the recent past globally, distribution through E- Retailers are expected to surge the market.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Regional Outlook:

Regional segment for the market of eucalyptus essential oil product is divided into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific including Japan and Middle East & Africa. Eucalyptus species are found in large quantities in Australia, New Guinea and Indonesia. Australia covers almost 92,000,000 hectares of eucalypt forest. According to SADC Trade data, U.S., Western Europe and Japan account for approximately 70% of total world consumption of essential oil. When it comes to the consumption of Eucalyptus oil, from the European region, Spain, Portugal and Brazil have the highest share, especially in Fragrance and flavour industry. Hence Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North American regions are being anticipated to have higher value share owing to the higher rate of consumption as well as production found in these areas.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Demand Driver:

Eucalyptus Essential Oil has a wide range of application in pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry. It is being used in trichology, where it is used for dandruff and itchy scalp treatment. As the eucalyptus essential oil is antimicrobial and anti-septic in nature, it is effective in treating wounds, burns, cuts, abrasions, sores and scrapes, which is widening the scope of the pharmaceutical industry. Eucalyptus essential oil comes in handy for household use as well. It is highly effective for treating respiratory problems such as asthma, bronchitis, COPD, Pneumonia and even tuberculosis. Owing to this critical factor and the important role played in the fields of pharmaceutical and cosmetic industry, can help to drive the demand for eucalyptus essential market.

Eucalyptus Essential Oil: Key Player:

Some of global key players in eucalyptus essential oil are as follows: doTERRA International, AOS PRODUCTS PVT. LTD., NOW Foods, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, NHR Organic Oils, Biolandes S.A., Augustus Oils Ltd and various other such companies.

To view TOC of this report is available upon request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/20359

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: