Europe Industrial Machine Vision Market Research Report, Industry Analysis With ISRA VISION, Cognex Corporation, Basler AG, SICK, MVTec Software GmbH, & More

The Europe Industrial Machine Vision Market is expected to reach USD 6,196.39 million, from USD 3,330.29 million and growing at a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period.

The major factors driving the growth of Europe Industrial Machine Vision Industry is rising demand for quality inspection and increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems rising number of applications in various industrial sectors. Europe industrial machine vision market is dominated by Cognex Corporation, followed by

Basler AG

Baumer Optronic

Tordivel

ISRA VISION

MVTec Software

SICK

JAI A/S

Sony

Stand-alone industrial machine vision segment is expected to dominate the Europe industrial machine vision market.

The industrial machine vision market in Europe region is leading in Germany, France, Italy and U.K. Germany accounts for the highest market share in this region.

Market Segmentation: Europe Industrial Machine Vision Market

The Europe industrial machine vision market is segmented on the basis of component type, product, application and vertical.

On the basis of component type, the EU industrial machine vision market is segmented into cameras, frame grabbers, optics, led lighting, software tools and processor In 2017, cameras segment is expected to dominate the Europe industrial machine vision market with 71.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 4,489.8 million by 2024, growing with the highest CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are rising demand for quality inspection and increasing need for specific machine vision systems migration towards 3D-based machine vision systems rising number of applications in various industrial sectors On the other hand, absence of flexible machine vision solutions and unpredictable end-user needs hinders the market growth.

