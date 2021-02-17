Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2019: Research On Top Players Like Berry Global Inc. Yixing Changfeng Container Bag Co., Ltd, BAG Corp., minibulk Inc, Shenzhen Chengxing Packing & Material Co., Ltd. Greif, Inc. AmeriGlobe LLC, Conitex Sonoco USA, LC Packaging, Plastipak Holdings And Others

Market research report execution is becoming very central for the businesses to gain success because it offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative. This Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market research report is a great store to acquire current as well as upcoming methodological and economic details of the Materials & Packaging industry for the defined forecast period. This Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market research report is a complete indication of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. The report examines the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa and Latin America on a regional basis. Getting considerate about competitive landscape is another significant feature of this market report. Therefore, the moves or actions of major market players and brands are analyzed in the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container report that range from product developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures, and future products to technologies.

Key Market Competitors: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Berry Global Inc.; Yixing Changfeng Container Bag Co., Ltd.; BAG Corp.; minibulk Inc; Shenzhen Riversky Packing Materials Co.,Ltd.; Greif; AmeriGlobe L.L.C.; Conitex Sonoco; LC Packaging; Plastipak Holdings, Inc.; Yantai Haiwan Plastic Products Co., Ltd.; RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.; FlexiTuff Ventures International Ltd.,; Flexpack FIBC.; Mondi; ALPINE FIBC PVT.LTD.; Century Fibc.; Ganpati Plastfab Limited, and Rishi FIBC Solutions PVT. Ltd.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Mondi announced that they had planned to invest in their Styria, Austria plant for producing enhanced and environmental friendly liners for flexible intermediate bulk containers. The incorporation of this liner will result in reduced risk for product contamination and help in increasing the product and worker safety while transportation.

In July 2017, Conitex Sonoco announced the launch of “BulkSak On-Demand”, an online inventory system that is able to provide consumers option of various flexible intermediate bulk containers in various styles and sizes that are readily available to be shipped.

Market Analysis: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is expected to grow with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand to reduce the overall packaging weight and adopt environmental friendly methods of packaging.

Competitive Analysis: Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Global flexible intermediate bulk container market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flexible intermediate bulk container market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the various end-use industries resulting in increased demand for bulk packaging methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Increased demand for environmental friendly, light-weight, effective bulk packaging methods; these factors are expected to positively affect the value of the market

Market Restraints:

Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market Segmentation:

By Grade

Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D, Food Grade



By End-User

Pharmaceuticals, Food, Chemicals, Construction, Textiles, Oil & Glass, Others



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa



